Over 100 police agencies refuse to protect the Democrats' Milwaukee convention

The plan was to have over 1,000 police officers – from all over the country – brought in to guard the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Plans have changed. Now, consideration is being given to utilizing the National Guard or other federal agencies.

Thanks to left-wing policies, over 100 police agencies have decided that they want no part of protecting the event. Given the restrictions placed upon them by city officials, it’s simply too dangerous for the officers. So they’re backing out of their initial agreements, and the Democratss are on their own.

Via the AP:

More than 100 police agencies are withdrawing from agreements to send personnel to bolster security at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, in part because they’re concerned about a recent directive ordering police in the city to stop using tear gas to control crowds. A citizen oversight commission last week directed Milwaukee’s police chief to publicly account for why the department used tear gas during protests in late May and early June after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to change Milwaukee’s police policies to ban the use of tear gas and pepper spray. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission said in its order that Police Chief Alfonso Morales could be fired if he fails to comply. TRENDING: Politico reports Kamala Harris is Biden's running mate, quotes Biden's announcement. . . which hasn't happened That order came amid intense scrutiny of police tactics at protests in Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere. Since the Milwaukee order was issued, more than 100 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin and across the country decided against coming to Milwaukee, Morales told WTMJ-TV on Tuesday. They were concerned with directives placed on the police department, including not allowing tear gas or pepper spray, he said.

This is essentially the same thing we discussed Monday, in relation to the Seattle police chief’s letter informing local businesses that they’re going to have to deal with the mobs on their own. The simple truth is this: If you’re going to hamstring the cops, they’re going to walk away. Defund them, take away tools, ban tactics, and they’ll protect themselves the only way they can – by not engaging criminals.

Radical leftists, who’ve decided that the police are the enemy, may love this. Normal human beings, who understand that society has a need for law enforcement, will not. If I was heading into an election with a very shaky presidential candidate, and (presumably) an equally shaky vice presidential candidate, this is not the message I’d want to send.