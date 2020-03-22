15 days to slow the spread of coronavirus

We’re just about halfway through an extraordinary national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. I know it’s a major inconvenience at the very least. For some people it’s putting their jobs, businesses and economic viability at risk. It would be easy to get frustrated with it and bail at this point.

Don’t do that. It’s making a difference. Dr. Anthony Fauci said as much during Saturday’s press conference. It’s one of the hardest and most extraordinary things we’ve ever banded together to do as a nation, but it is working and we need to see it through.

The coronavirus guidelines for America are not terribly difficult to follow, but taken together they are giving us a real chance to stop this thing. Imagine if all 330 million people in this country followed these simple steps to help curb the spread of this deadly virus:

If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your health care provider.

If your children are sick, keep them home. Do not send them to school. Contact your health care provider.

TRENDING: Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we’ll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks

If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire family at home. Do not go to work. Do not send them to school. Contact your health care provider.

If you have none of the symptoms of COVID-19, you do not need to be tested. It just clogs up the testing and medical systems.

If you are 60 or older, stay home and away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition, which puts you at much higher risk of a severe case, stay home and away from other people.

Are you following the steps to stay safe and not spead the coronavirus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The website has all the simple life saving suggestions that could make the difference for you and your loved ones. It could save your life and the lives of those around you.

The health professionals and scientists have determined that if we follow these simple steps for 15 days, we can slow the spread of this pandemic.

Today is day 8. If you haven’t been following the program all along, get on board now. If you’re getting tired of it, don’t bail. We’re halfway through and we’re making a difference. Let’s see this through and win the victory.

For everyone.