17 House Republicans Send Inauguration Day Letter to Biden, Call for a 'Rise Above the Partisan Fray'

Seventeen freshman House Republicans wrote an Inauguration Day letter to President Joe Biden in hopes of bridging the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans.

“After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American,” the signatories wrote.

The letter was signed by Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Oklahoma Rep. Stephanie Bice, North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Florida Reps. Scott Franklin and Carlos Gimenez, New York Reps. Andrew Garbarino and Nicole Malliotakis, New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell, Iowa Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, California Reps. Young Kim, Jay Obernolte and David Valadao, Alabama Reps. Barry Moore and Jerry Carl, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens and Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer.

“The constituencies we represent showcase the variety of thought across our great nation,” the representatives wrote.

“From Texas to California and from Oklahoma to New York, Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses.”

The representatives floated the idea of working toward more coronavirus relief if it is “targeted” to help Americans in need.

“We hope to work with you to extend targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief for families and businesses, protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, strengthen and modernize our infrastructure, enforce our antitrust laws against emboldened technology monopolies, and restore our economy struggling in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,” the letter read.

The freshman representatives concluded their letter with a hope to “rise above the partisan fray.”

“We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us,” they wrote.

“In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States’ standing as the best country in the world.”

Some of these freshmen representatives already have made quite a stir among their constituents.

Iowa Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against Hinson claiming she misused her official social media accounts to urge her supporters to call their representative about a Democratic candidate, KCRG-TV reported.

In North Carolina, left-wing protesters called for Cawthorn’s resignation and accused him of inciting the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to WXII-TV.

The new congressman had encouraged supporters to attend a pro-Trump rally two days before the riot.

“So I was hoping that my words would encourage them to you know, say, ‘Our voices are being heard,'” Cawthorn told WYFF-TV.

