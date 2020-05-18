In 2005, Biden referred to unmasking as 'spying' - outlined 'duty' to investigate abuses

There are two things about the following clip that any thinking person should find troubling.

The first is Joe Biden’s blatant hypocrisy. If you didn’t know this was an old clip regarding unmasking of American citizens as it pertained to the Bush Administration, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was about Obamagate. If you ignore the fact that he name-checks John Bolton, virtually everything he says could be applied to the Michael Flynn scandal.

Back then, Joe wanted investigations to ensure that the administration wasn’t using U.S. government spy powers for political reasons. He said it was our “duty” to get to the bottom of such abuses. These days, he and his fellow Democrats want nothing to do with it. Knowing that Biden’s name appears in Richard Grenell’s infamous list of Obama Administration luminaries, and that he has yet to provide us with a legitimate reason he wanted Flynn unmasked, the reason for the double standard seems obvious.

The second troubling thing is just how much more coherent Joe Biden sounded in 2005.

Compare this clip to his recent deer-in-the-headlights basement webcasts. Compare it to virtually any of his clunky interviews or his phoned-in debate performances. It’s clear that the Biden of 2020 is not possessed of the same acuity he enjoyed 15 years ago.

Given that Joe’s scandals are mounting, his public appearances have been uniformly terrible, and his battleground state support is waning, one wonders how long it will take the party to decided he’s not up to the rigors of the 2020 fight: