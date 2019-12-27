In 2019, San Francisco spent $94 million trying - and failing - to keep the streets free of human feces

Once upon a time, San Francisco was one of my favorite cities. It boasted some of the best restaurants in the country, its cocktail scene was spectacular, the views were gorgeous, the shopping was great, and the sheer variety of things to see and do was overwhelming. Add to that the fact that Napa and Sonoma are just a short drive away, and you had a truly spectacular locale.

The last time I was there, I was shocked by how far the city had fallen.

Sure, the bars and restaurants are still great, but it’s clear that virtually everything else is suffering. Drug users are shooting up in plain sight, crime is going unpunished, the mentally ill are literally everywhere you look, and an exploding homeless population has created a situation where the streets are overflowing with trash, dirty needles and human feces.

In a sane world, the city would crack down on all the above. “Planet Frisco” is not a sane world. Instead of getting tough, west coast lefties have chosen to coddle.

To combat this dystopian hellscape, San Francisco implemented the now-infamous “poop patrol.” They also set up monitored public port-a-potties, created a poop-reporting website, and people are encouraged to dial 311 to report “fecal remnants” to the city.

All of that – including staffing, training, hourly wages, equipment, and a small fleet of dedicated trucks – comes at a cost. So, how much are they spending to not solve their problem?

Try $257,000… a day.

Between street sweeping crews, staffed portable toilets and sidewalk steamers, San Francisco spent $94 million — or about $257,534 a day this year — trying to keep the city clean. And while progress has been made, the effort remains a losing battle. The years of trench warfare between cleanup crews and bad actors was laid out clearly in two images Monday. The first image was of Mayor London Breed flanked by city, civic and tourist industry leaders standing together in front of the giant Christmas tree at Union Square. The intent was to reassure tourists that the city is taking seriously concerns about its squalid streets and people behaving badly. While that was happening an image of a man with his pants around his knees defecating in a Marina Safeway aisle was rocketing around the internet and TV. “Here’s a pic of a man on drugs taking a poo in aisle 10 of the (Marina) Safeway, Sunday morning in #SF. Why is this okay?” tweeted Deborah Kan. He “had plenty of time to find the toilet paper aisle, but not the actual bathroom,” Matt Estrada added in a second tweet.

Breed continues to focus on helping the mentally ill, which is absolutely a huge part of the problem, but is regularly criticized for attempts to downplay the rest of the city’s ills. People are sick of the mess, the city is losing business and conventions, and a lack of revenue growth means that already-strained budgets are headed for cuts.

Something has to give, and more taxes is probably not going to cut it this time.

