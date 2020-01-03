The 2020 Democrat candidates' responses to Trump's Soleimani airstrike are pathetically transparent

It wasn’t that long ago that a man named Barack Obama occupied the White House. He became famous for ‘droning’ people all over the world. In fact, he became so fond of the practice, that we ended up having a long national debate about using drones against US citizens – and he was reluctant to say such a thing was off-limits.

Through it all, Democrats defended him, praised him, or turned a blind eye.

Then, he started an unconstitutional war in Libya that featured the assassination of Gaddafi as one of its central goals. It ultimately destabilized the region, plunged the Middle East into chaos, gave ISIS a foothold in the area, and created an immigrant crisis that Europe is still trying to resolve. Obama himself said it was one of his administration’s worst blunders – though he still refuses to acknowledge its illegal nature.

Through it all, Democrats defended him, praised him, or turned a blind eye.

So, how are Dems handling the news that Trump ordered the elimination Qassem Soleimani – one of one of the planet’s worst terrorist sponsors and a sworn enemy of the United States? How are they reacting to the news that a man responsible for countless American deaths and casualties has been wiped off the face of the Earth? Well… about as badly as you’d expect.

First up, here’s Joe Biden – the man who was famously against the raid that killed Bin Laden. He accuses Trump of throwing a ‘stick of dynamite into a tinderbox:”

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Bernie Sanders, who’s been on the wrong side of almost every foreign policy issue imaginable, is concerned about a “dangerous escalation” and another “disastrous war in the Middle East.” Never mind that killing Soleimani has allegedly thwarted an imminent attack…

Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

Then we have Fauxcahontas. She’s worried that killing the guy whose life was dedicated to helping Iran kill Americans, might make Iran want to kill Americans:

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Finally, we have Spartacus and Andrew Yang. These are two men who, for reasons no one can explain, are still running doomed Presidential campaigns with no hope of turning around their dismal numbers. Clearly, they’re hoping that joining the pile-on will get them some traction:

We have a president who has no strategic plan when it comes to Iran and has only made that region less stable and less safe. More thoughts: pic.twitter.com/Cn25X4kOhQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 3, 2020

This decision highlights the need to get Donald Trump out of office. We need better decision making in the White House that does not escalate violence but instead invests in diplomacy to achieve our national interests. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 3, 2020

All this feigned outrage is, to be blunt, complete B.S. Every one of these candidates has supported, and most of them have voted for, things far, far, worse than a single drone strike which we’re told saved American lives. If Barack Obama had taken out Soleimani, they’d be defending the decision of every newscast. In fact, Biden himself would be out there doing his puffed-up tough-guy routine at every possible opportunity.

The only reason they hate this decision is that Trump made it.