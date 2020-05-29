More than 30 buildings - including a police precinct - burn as Minneapolis devolves into riots, arson, gunfire

For those who question why the “militarization of the police” is ever necessary, observe:

That the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis, the same precinct in which George Floyd was killed. The police have now abandoned the building to the rioters, who will presumably destroy it.

Floyd’s death demands justice without a doubt. This is no way to get it:

Wednesday night’s protests began peacefully and escalated into gunfire and arson, with about 30 buildings reported ablaze, and countless others damaged. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday night’s destruction eclipsed Tuesday’s which was focused solely around the 3rd Precinct, where the officers that responded to the call that resulted in Floyd’s death worked.

“There was a different tenor last night. There was a core group of people who had really been focused on causing destruction,” Arradondo said. “We are certainly prepared in terms of (the 3rd Precinct) to provide for safety, but the crowds got larger and they became more mobile.”

Arradondo said police are investigating reports that some of the most destructive behavior might have been done by people who are not familiar to Minneapolis community leaders.

In other words, this wasn’t the work of established community activists. It was the work of troublemakers who saw an opportunity.

When police are outmanned and outgunned by far too many people spreading mayhem and violence, they have little hope of arresting everyone who loots a store or sets a building on fire. People who care about nothing but finding out what they can get away with smelled this situation over the course of the past several days and took full advantage.

These are not people who have any particular concern for the life of George Floyd or the anguish of his family. They are people who will show you who they really are when they’re confident they can get away with it. They enjoy trashing other people’s property and, in some cases, shooting them because this is their character.

One of the tragedies of this violence is that the media will cover it as a legitimate expression of rage concerning Floyd’s death. It’s not. The same people would do the things they’ve been doing no matter what excuse they were given, and no matter what opportuntiy was handed to them to get away with it.

One excuse that’s being offered is that the officers involved with Floyd’s death are not yet in jail, and this supposedly gives rise to community anger. As I wrote yesterday, the objective has to be to make a solid case that will stick, not to act quickly for the sake of speed. The mayor should not be risking a tainted jury pool by prejudging the case. The Police Department should not be making an arrest before they are sure they can make charges stick.

If you put someone behind bars just to satisfy people’s bloodlust, but later they walk because their rights were violated or the evidence wasn’t solid enough, what have you accomplished?

The video everyone has seen makes it clear enough that police procedure wasn’t followed properly. It also makes it very clear that the officer at the center of the incident knew Floyd was no longer a threat, yet kept his knee on his neck for over nine minutes. That at least some crime was committed here is almost a foregone conclusion.

So why hasn’t he been arrested yet? In a way, all the quick public condemnations may be contributing to the delay. There is pressure on the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County prosecutor to bring forth a murder charge. That’s a very difficult charge to prove in court, because you have to show that Floyd’s death was the intention.

I can easily see the officer being found not guilty of murder because the prosecutor couldn’t prove intent, and thus provoking a whole new round of riots. The police can only hold a suspect for 48 hours without charging him, so they probably don’t want to start the clock running while they’re still trying to build the strongest case they can – a case that satisfies public pressure in addition to squaring with the evidence.

This is an ugly time in one of my favorite cities. Minneapolis is a wondrous place. But at the moment it’s enveloped in darkness. We need to pray for an end to the violence, and for the anger to evolve into real truth-based justice. What’s happening right now isn’t getting us anywhere.