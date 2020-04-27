I believe I have good news to report: It doesn’t appear that any of these people are going to die.

That’s good, because I am not a ghoul and I don’t want people getting sick or dying so that my political side benefits. I don’t even want this to happen so the media will be embarrassed, since there are plenty of other ways that can and does happen on a daily basis.

But there’s a reason 30 people alerted health authorities that they may have goofed and ingested bleach or other cleaning products. It’s because there was an unusually high level of talk about people doing such an absurd thing.

And it’s important to recognize who is responsible for all that talk, and who is not:

During Thursday night’s coronavirus briefing at the White House, Trump suggested doctors may be able to cure coronavirus by injecting disinfectants like bleach directly into the lungs of their patients.

TRENDING: 30 people in New York ingest cleaning products, and if any of them die the media killed them

“Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs so it’d be interesting to check that … It sounds interesting to me,” Trump said, turning to his health advisers and asking them to look into the matter.

On Friday afternoon, following widespread pushback from medical experts, Trump claimed his dangerous suggestion was a joke.

“I said it sarcastically,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Despite Trump’s sarcasm defense, health and emergency agencies took his comments seriously and warned people against listening to the president.

Do you trust the media? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (14 Votes)

Let’s back up. First, contrary to the headlines you’ve heard, Trump did not tell people to ingest cleaning products into their bodies. He was musing about the fact that heat and light – as well as certain cleaning substances – tend to be lethal to the virus. That led him to wonder, if you can knock out the virus in a minute by washing your hands or disinfecting surfaces, can you somehow apply the same principle inside the body, using injection or some other method?

These three minutes and change give you the whole picture:

Trump’s speculation was typical of the kinds of questions people ask when they’re brainstorming to try to solve a problem: We know this, so could we try to apply this to that?

He absolutely did not suggest people should inject themselves with anything. He wondered if researchers could learn from what we know about existing vulnerabilities of the virus and develop injectable remedies based on that knowledge. Any thought people had about injecting themselves with bleach or Lysol certainly did not come from the mouth of Donald Trump.

RELATED: California ER doctors: The initial lockdown was defensible, but it makes no sense to continue it now

But that’s where the media came in. They are always looking for a way to portray Trump’s words as outlandish and irresponsible, and all they had to do here was infer a meaning Trump absolutely did not present or imply, and they were off to the races.

Trump tells people to inject bleach into themselves!

These headlines were all over the place for days, followed by the media’s breathless coverage of “health experts” warning people “not to listen to the president.”

Suddenly the whole country was talking about the idea of ingesting or injecting cleaning products into the body as a coronavirus remedy, and it was hung around the neck of the president even though he never said any such thing.

This is a real Catch-22 with which the media can often trap the president. He makes a statement that, taken literally, is completely innocuous. But there’s a particular interpretation that can be seen as highly irresponsible. The media then chastise the president, saying, “You’re the president and you need to watch what you say because people will interpret it in a bad way!”

They then proceed to present the president’s statement using that exact awful interpretation, as if to prove how bad it is when he doesn’t watch what he says. But in fact, no one would have inferred that meaning from what he said without being led by the media via the power of suggestion.

So if anyone ingests or injects bleach, Lysol or any other disinfectant product, and dies as a result, the survivors should sue the media for wrongful death. There would have been no nationwide discussion about this if not for their willful misrepresentation of the president’s words.

We all understand how much they hate the president and how badly they want him discredited. They’ve even gone so far as to conduct a crusade against hydroxychloroquine – a drug that has helped at least some COVID-19 patients allay their symptoms – because Trump talked about approvingly. Now they’re pushing an absurd idea – and putting it into people’s heads – because it gives them an opportunity to make the president look stupid and reckless.

How many people have to die so that the media can satisfy their bloodlust against the president of the United States?