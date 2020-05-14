39 Obama officials requested unmasking of Michael Flynn, including Biden, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Power, etc.

Let’s start by explaining a little bit about the whole phenomenon of unmasking, and why it’s a problem in this case.

U.S. intelligence often listens in on conversations between Americans and foreign counterparts, and produces transcripts of what they hear. This is legal. It’s part of the intelligence-gathering process that’s necessary for any country to maintain its national security.

But the American citizens who are caught up in these conversations are supposed to be protected, and the law says their names are supposed to be redacted, or “masked,” in any transcripts generated of these calls with foreign actors. Under extraordinary circumstances, the name of an American citizen involved in one of these calls can be unmasked, but it requires a legitimate intelligence need and it’s usually done by an intelligence official.

That brings us to Michael Flynn. During the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations, Flynn was the incoming National Security Adviser. It was part of his job during this period to make contacts with his foreign counterparts, and that included at two phone calls with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. There was nothing unusual or untoward about this.

U.S. intelligence listened in on both calls and produced transcripts of them. That is also routine. But this is where things get dirty.

Flynn’s name was unmasked as the result of not one request, not two requests, but no fewer than 39 requests from different officials within the Obama White House. Now you may be wondering: Were there really 39 high-ranking intelligence officials who needed to have Flynn’s name revealed in these transcripts?

Nope. Not even close. Which is why most of the requests came from political actors and not intelligence officials:

The list includes then White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, then Vice President Joe Biden, and then Secretary of Treasury Jacob Lew. Ambassador to the U.N. and Obama confidante Samantha Power made no fewer than seven requests, though she told Congress she had no recollection of unmasking Mr. Flynn.

Mr. Flynn was unmasked by at least four U.S. ambassadors, six Treasury officials, and people connected to the Energy and Justice departments and NATO, among others. Then FBI Director James Comey, then CIA Director John Brennan and then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also made the list. This means they had access to the transcripts of any phone conversations Mr. Flynn had with foreign sources as he prepared to take power.

This is not how unmasking is supposed to work. An American citizen’s name is to be unmasked in these transcripts only if there is an extraordinary reason for it. It is not supposed to be a free-for-all in which just about everyone in the White House feels free to violate a citizen’s privacy whenever they feel like it.

Samantha Power was the ambassador to the United Nations. Why did she need to see Flynn’s name? James Comey was the FBI director. Why did he need to see it?

Why did the Secretary of the Treasury need to see it? Or the White House chief of staff?

Why did Joe Biden?

Now, the unmasking was clearly out of the ordinary and stinks to high heaven, but it may not have been illegal. Leaking these transcripts to the Washington Post, however, was very illegal – and one of these unmaskers did that.

And there’s more we know. We know that at least one of the unmaskers told Obama, because the content of the calls was discussed in a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting involving Obama, Biden, Comey and acting Attorney General Sally Yates. We know that Obama and Comey discussed the use of the absurd Logan Act as a pretext for pursing an investigation of Flynn – based on the content of these calls – much to the astonishment of Yates, who had no idea any of this was going on.

So if Obama was discussing it with Comey and Yates – who was Comey’s direct report – was out of the loop, that means any pursuit of Flynn was politically directed and not through proper law enforcement and intelligence channels.

Of course, we’ve been saying for three years that the same had to be true of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s baseless investigation into “Trump/Russia collusion,” which we know now (and they knew all along) had nothing to it. That’s why the wiretapping of Carter Page was so egregious. Not only was there no legal basis for it, but the FBI knew there was no legal basis for it. They did it anyway. Because someone at a very high level wanted them to.

Who? It’s not hard to figure out.

This kind of nonsense doesn’t happen within a presidential administration, and is certainly not this widespread and at such high levels, unless the president knows about it and has approved it.

The Obama Administration wantonly, and on multiple occasions, misused federal law enforcement to target political opponents with no legal basis. Barack Obama certainly knew about all this, and at the very least approved it, and more likely directed it.

This would be one of the biggest political scandals in the history of this country if the news media could be bothered to give a damn about it. Because the scofflaw president was a Democrat, they do not and will not.

But you should.