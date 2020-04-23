It’s hard to believe that just two months ago we were discussing the greatest economy, and lowest unemployment, in 60 years. Then March happened. The COVID-19 pandemic led to onerous lockdowns, a collapsing economy and a seemingly endless array of furloughs, layoffs and business closures. To say things are bad out there is an extraordinary understatement. And they’re getting worse.

In the past week alone, 4.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment. That brings the five-week total to over 26 million. To put it another way, roughly 16 percent of the workforce has filed in just over a month.

In the week ending April 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 4,427,000, a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 8,000 from 5,245,000 to 5,237,000. The 4-week moving average was 5,786,500, an increase of 280,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 2,000 from 5,508,500 to 5,506,500.

As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy points out, that’s 4.4 million jobs lost since Nancy Pelosi decided to play political games with the Paycheck Protection Program:

4.4 million. That’s how many Americans lost their jobs in the last week—the exact time span that Democrats let the Paycheck Protection Program run out of money. It didn’t have to be this way. These are Pelosi Layoffs. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 23, 2020

TRENDING: 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment this week; five-week total stands at over 26 million

If there’s a silver lining here, and I admit it’s razor thin, it’s that the new numbers are actually a bit better than expected. Estimates had suggested that they’d be the same as the previous week, which was worse by about 800,000. Obviously, that’s little or no comfort to those who are struggling, but it does suggest that we may be seeing at least the beginning of things leveling off – particularly in states that are working to re-open their economies.

Overall, however, it seems clear that things are going get worse before they get better.

We’re facing a whole host of states, Michigan among them, that are looking at extending the lockdown another month. If that happens, big businesses that so far have managed to scrape by will almost certainly begin cutting jobs. Worse, many small businesses that were hoping to endure temporary closures will likely be lost forever.

The longer we shutter the economy, the slower and more painful the economic destruction, and recovery, will be