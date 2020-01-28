In 5-4 ruling, Supremes say Trump can limit immigration by those likely to depend on public assistance

It’s one thing to come here looking for opportunity because you’re ready to work hard and earn your rewards. The United States should be interested in welcoming immigrants with that mentality.

It’s another thing entirely to come here because the welfare benefits are more generous. You can argue about the wisdom of a policy that puts restrictions on immigrants if they’re deemed likely to end up on the public dole – and you can surely question the methodology of making such a determination – but it shouldn’t be controversial that the administration has the legal authority to implement such a policy.

And yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed in a 5-4 decision that it does:

Since 1999, individuals seeking to emigrate to the U.S. could be denied legal status if they were deemed “likely to become a public charge.” But earlier guidance said that Medicaid (with exceptions), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and other non-cash programs wouldn’t be used to make determinations about whether a person was a public charge.

The Trump administration defends the new restrictions as a way to ensure immigrants are “self-sufficient.” But opponents believe the policy is an attempt by the White House to circumvent laws passed by Congress, by instituting what is effectively a “wealth test” designed to limit the immigration of poorer people from developing countries.

Soon after its final version was published last summer, the “public charge” rule was blocked in court, with one federal judge calling it “repugnant to the American dream.” However, in recent weeks, circuit courts lifted three of the four nationwide injunctions against it, leaving only an order by a federal judge in New York standing.

Those deemed ineligible to enter the U.S. under this policy are deemed a “public charge,” and the policy is designed to limit additional pressure on public welfare programs by those who aren’t even citizens. Left-wing critics of the policy deride it as a “wealth test.”

But it’s not a wealth test at all. No one says you have to be wealthy to come here. You just have to be able to pay your own way, and plenty of people who aren’t wealthy manage to do that.

Before the SCOTUS ruling, four different district court judges had imposed nationwide injunctions against the policy, not making any serious argument that Trump lacked the authority to impose it, but simply saying they didn’t like it. That, of course, is no kind of legal reasoning at all, which is why these injunctions suffered the same fate as most imposed by district judges against Trump policies – reversal by the Supreme Court.

I think there’s a legitimate argument to be had about whether this policy makes sense and whether you really can administer it fairly and effectively. But the venue for that argument is political, not the courts. The job of the courts is to rule on the law and on the Constitution, which is what the five-member majority did with this ruling.

The left has been trying to use the federal judiciary to knock down every Trump policy it doesn’t like, and has had alarming success shopping for left-wing judges willing to exceed their authority and issue nationwide injunctions against perfectly legal policies. Even though they invariably get reversed, it takes time for these cases to wind their way to the Supreme Court, which means the district courts have been successful in making it extremely difficult for Trump to govern.

Even when he issues an order that’s fully within his legal rights, he never knows when some district judge is going to issue a nationwide injunction against it, and this requires the Department of Justice to spend time and money just getting the courts to allow the president to do his job.

There really should be some sort of penalty these district judges pay for issuing these nationwide injunctions when they absolutely lack the authority to do so. But at least they keep getting overturned, with this one being the latest example.