50% of Americans now say they, or someone in their household, have lost their job or part of their income

There’s probably no need for a metric like this. We all feel it. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent destruction of the American economy, has affected us all.

The damage done to small and medium businesses is visible everywhere. Temporary closures are the norm. Permanent closures are common. At this point, the odds are are that you, or someone you care about, has either lost their job or had their income slashed.

Even if, by some miracle, you haven’t been impacted in one of those ways, whatever business you are in is probably suffering with reduced production, reduced sales, and reduced profits. Business as usual has ground to a halt.

It may be cold comfort but, if you’re hurting, you can at least take some solace in the idea that you’re not alone. A new NPR/Marist poll shows just how widespread the economic pain really is:

Fifty percent of Americans said they or someone in their household has either lost hours or a job because of the coronavirus, up from 18% a month ago. And the pandemic is having a harsher economic effect on people of color, those without a college degree, younger people and those who make less money. Of nonwhites, 60% said they or someone in their household has lost hours or a job, compared with 43% of whites. In addition, 55% percent of those without a degree, those under 45 and those making less than $50,000 a year said so. “There are few households in the country that haven’t been affected by this crisis, through health, through school, through jobs, from all walks of life, from all backgrounds,” said Barbara Carvalho, director of the Marist Poll, which conducted the survey. “No one has really gone untouched. However, we certainly see from the data as well that a lack of a strong safety net, especially for many middle-class or working-class Americans, it has some really, really big holes in it.”

TRENDING: Lord high commander of all things Anthony Fauci not so sure he'll let us have sports this year

In case you’re wondering, the answer is yes. A jump from 18 percent to 50 percent in one month is massive. It’s also deeply troubling, and an election-year wildcard.

Politically, the poll breaks down about how you’d expect. Democrats still hate Trump, while Republicans still overwhelmingly support him. Fully 87 percent of Democrats would rather have Biden handling the pandemic – honestly a lower number than I would have expected – while 87 percent of Republicans are glad Trump is in charge. How that shakes out in November is, most likely, directly related to how quickly we reboot the nation’s economy.

If Trump can get things fired up quickly, and it looks like we’re getting back on track, Biden’s in trouble. The reverse, however, is also true. The longer this drags on, the angrier people are going to get.

In the meantime, if you’re suffering, just know you’re not alone.

We may bicker about the best way to proceed, but it’s hard to find anyone who isn’t feeling the pinch.