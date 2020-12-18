On 6-3 Vote, Supreme Court Shuts Down Court Challenges to Trump's Exclusion of Illegals in Census

This doesn’t exactly mean the Trump Administration won the case. But the outcome is that Trump can go ahead because the lawsuits against what he wants to do are too riddled with speculation and what-ifs to make a ruling even feasible.

It’s all about this: Trump doesn’t want to count illegal immigrants for the purpose of congressional apportionment. He asked the Census Bureau to send him two sets of data – one including illegals and one not including them – and he wants to use the latter to work out the apportioning of seats in the House of Representatives.

This is not the way it’s been done in the past, but Trump argues the Constitution gives him the discretion to decide how to apply the numbers to apportionment. As you might imagine, that quickly ended up in court, with lower courts ruling against him. But the conservative majority of the Supreme Court (and yes, folks, that includes Chief Justice Roberts) didn’t see it that way:

In the unsigned opinion, the court said it would be premature to rule on the case right now because it is “riddled with contingencies and speculation” and even the Trump administration doesn’t know how many undocumented immigrants there are or where they live.

“At the end of the day, the standing and ripeness inquiries both lead to the conclusion that judicial resolution of this” case is “premature,” the justices wrote.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Slams Republicans Mad About Being Called 'A Bunch of F***ers' by Biden Campaign Manager

The decision leaves open the possibility for Trump to try to remove some undocumented immigrants from a key census count, but immigrant rights advocates warned Friday that they would sue.

“If the Administration actually tries to implement this policy, we’ll sue. Again. And we’ll win,” Dale Ho, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s voting rights project, said on Twitter.

It’s not hard to understand why the political left wants illegal immigrants to count toward apportionment. They tend to live in heavily Democratic areas, so counting them will boost the number of districts that are likely to elect Democrats to the House. If you exclude the illegals, you’ll get a smaller number of districts established in those same heavily Democratic areas, and thus more districts established in other areas that are likely to vote Republican.

Trump’s proposed way to go is a change in policy, but that alone doesn’t make it illegal. It’s certainly worth asking why people who are not even in the country legally should be considered entitled to congressional representation. It’s one thing to not round them all up and deport them in one fell swoop. It’s quite another to start assigning them political rights when they haven’t even taken the necessary steps to make their presence in the country legal.

Should illegals be counted for congressional representation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (1 Votes) 94% (16 Votes)

If the policy of counting illegals was done by executive order, then why can’t the policy be changed by executive order? The Supremes didn’t rule that the policy can stand, but for now it will stand until someone files a lawsuit that’s more coherent than the one that just got thrown out. Maybe the ACLU will do that, but in the meantime the count goes on.