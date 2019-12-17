SECTIONS
In 6-page public letter to Pelosi, Trump answers articles of impeachment and rips Democrats for passing them

Dan Calabrese
Published December 17, 2019 at 2:26pm
I’m sure he had help writing this, especially the historical references and the legal arguments. There’s nothing in the world wrong with that.

But for the most part, this is Trump sounding like Trump and my guess is that it’s basically his draft. You can see the whole thing here.

He hits all the high notes. He takes apart the articles of impeachment themselves, reviewing again his call with Zelensky and re-asserting his case that the call was “perfect” and that Zelensky himself has repeatedly said he felt no pressure and understood there to be no quid pro quo.

Trump also reminds Pelosi that it was Biden who withheld aid from Ukraine to get them to fire a prosecutor who was looking into Burisma, where Hunter Biden served on the board.

Regarding the “obstruction” charge, Trump makes the familar argument we’re hearing even from some honest liberals: If you’re going to impeach a president for going to court to protect the prerogatives of the executive branch, you’d have to impeach just about every president this country has ever had.

From there, Trump lays into Adam Schiff for the dishonesty of the way he conducted his hearings in the House, and finally he reminds Pelosi of all the public statements from Democrats demanding impeachment pretty much from the moment Trump was sworn in. And of course, he reminds her (and everyone else) of the two years and countless millions spent on the Mueller investigation that found absolutely nothing.

If the purpose of this was to give Republican senators a basis for arguing against conviction, he did a darn good job. And it’s really something everyone in the country should read. I don’t know if the media will give it much coverage but I suspect, if they do, it will be more along the lines of telling you how unhinged Trump sounds rather than actually reporting the arguments he made.

We’ve only had two presidents impeached before now – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. (Nixon resigned while the articles of impeachment were being considered.) I’m not aware of either president personally sending a letter to the House Speaker disputing the charges and the whole motivation behind them, so this is unprecedented.

Then again, what about the Trump presidency isn’t?

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







