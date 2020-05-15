77-year-old barber whose license was suspended by Gretchen Whitmer: I'm going to keep cutting hair

He didn’t reopen his shop to be a rebel. He’s not trying to get people sick. He’s not looking for a fight.

He just needs to pay his bills, and that’s hard to do when the governor of your state has arbitrarily – and illegally – taken away your ability to operate the business you spent years building and running.

So Karl Manke of Owosso, Michigan reopened his shop about two weeks ago, prompting no shortage of harumphing and handwringing from the allies of dictator Gretchen Whitmer. Manke is violating the order Whitmer issued without the required approval of the state legislature – that everyone stay home and the only businesses that can operate are the ones she decides are “essential.”

That includes marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores for some reason. But it doesn’t include barber shops.

From Karl Manke’s perspective, his barber shop is essential. His customers agree, because when he reopened they lined up to get haircuts. One man drove all the way from Grosse Pointe, which is 90 minutes away, to let Manke cut his hair. To these people, haircuts are essential.

But don’t try telling that to Whitmer and her mini-me, Attorney General Dana Nessel, who have been trying in vain to find a way to shut Manke down every since he dared defy them. First they tried sending the Shiawassee County Sheriff after him. The Sheriff wouldn’t play ball. Next they tried to find a judge to order Manke to close. No judge would issue such an order.

Finally, they ordered the state Licensing Bureau to yank Manke’s license. I am hearing the voice of the late great Margaret Whitton playing Rachel Phelps in Major League: That ought to shut these people up.

But it didn’t shut Manke down. He has no intention of taking the yanking of his license lying down, and he’s continuing as of now to operate and cut people’s hair:

Manke remains open and he has not been served with any paperwork from the state, according to his representation at the David Kallman Legal Group. Manke told our Lia Kamana he will continue cutting hair and says he deserves to be able to go through the legal process to fight for his license.

According to his attorney, if Manke stays open after being served, he could face up to a year misdemeanor and up to a $1,000 fine. The attorney office says the state may further argue those punishments could be imposed per haircut or per transaction.

The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says “Mr. Manke’s actions in violating Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders as well as other health orders put the public at risk for contracting COVID-19. Anytime you have a barber or other professional providing services to numerous citizens in close proximity to each other and those citizens are then returning to their various residences, there is a risk of contracting and spreading the virus. It is paramount that we take action to protect the public and do our part to help save lives.”

If Nessel seriously tries to fine Manke $1,000 per haircut, I’m pretty sure I know what will happen. He will not pay the fines. And the public will turn even more dramatically against Whitmer and Nessel than it already has, because we’re reaching a point of utter absurdity here.

There’s a reason Manke is continuing to operate his shop and he’s not in jail somewhere – and Nessel isn’t willing to put him in jail. There’s a reason people are driving over an hour to get their hair cut by him. Because people have had it with this shelter-in-place and they no longer accept there is a legitimate reason to continue it.

The curve has flattened. The hospitals are no longer overwhelmed. And 20 million people have lost their jobs because of this lockdown. You’re going to see more defiance of these orders with every week that goes by, because governors like Whitmer and Wisconsin’s Tony Evers are trying to govern without the consent of the governed – and they’re finding out that you can’t do that in America.

That’s a small silver lining in all this, but that doesn’t change the damage that’s being done. Karl Manke is not the villain here. He’s the hero.

It’s time for everyone to do what he’s doing.