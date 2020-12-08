79-Year-Old Bob Dylan Sells All the Copyrights To His Songs for a Reported $300 Million

I’m not sure what he needs them for at this point. And I suppose I could be wrong, but I would guess that, at 79, Dylan would have a hard time blowing through $300 million over the course of his remaining years.

What surprises me a little is that Dylan’s catalog would be perceived to have this much value:

Bob Dylan has sold his entire six-decade catalog of songs to Universal Music Group in a deal thought to be the biggest of its kind.

Universal announced the deal early Monday, with publishing CEO Jody Gerson calling it “both a privilege and a responsibility” to “represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

A price for the deal was not disclosed, but people familiar with it told Bloomberg the songs are worth more than $200 million, with others telling the New York Times it could be more than $300 million.

This would give Universal the right not only to re-release Dylan’s songs at its pleasure, but also to use it in films, commercials or anything else Universal decides to produce. Anyone who’s ever tried to acquire the rights to use a song in a film knows there’s some value to having a huge catalog on hand that already belongs to you – especially if you’re in the filmmaking business, which Universal obviously is.

But does that represent $300 million worth of value? Does Dylan’s entire catalog carry that much value?

I realize Dylan is viewed as an iconic figure of the 1960s, and that his reputation as a songwriter goes beyond the fans of that era. But it seems to me that the world’s population of dedicated Bob Dylan fans is dwindling as we enjoy these final days of 2020, and isn’t going to get larger as more years come and go. Are there really films, TV shows and commercials coming out in the years ahead that are going to gain more viewers if they include a few bars of “Like a Rolling Stone” or “All Along the Watchtower”?

My point here is not to critique the quality of Dylan’s work artistically. He’s not really my cup of tea (as I’m sure you’ve gathered that) but I know a lot of other people love him. I’m simply questioning the wisdom of the business decision Universal has made. I’m not sure how many consumers of Universal products are going to jump up in coming years and proclaim, “That’s a Dylan song!”

It’s not 1973.

Regardless, congratulations to Mr. Dylan for realizing such a nice reward for his life’s work. We hope he has many more years to enjoy it, and that he uses it to leave a legacy that does him justice.