ABC: Acting intelligence director Richard Grenell declassifies list of Obama officials involved in 'unmasking' Flynn

Back in February of 2017, just after General Michael Flynn stepped down, President Trump ripped into DC’s habit of leaking information to the media. As the Washington Post reported at the time:

President Trump on Tuesday blamed “illegal leaks” for the downfall of national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned late Monday amid reports of potentially illegal interactions with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump was sworn in as president. In a tweet, Trump expressed frustration with what he views as a culture of leaks in the nation’s capital. “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?” he wrote. “Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N. Korea etc?”

The irony here is that the Washington Post itself is at the center of this story. Flynn’s phone call with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had been captured by foreign surveillance. In order to protect US citizens from unwarranted spying, Flynn’s identity was supposed to be withheld when the agency involved passed along the information.

However, Flynn’s name was eventually leaked to the Washington Post.

Since it could only have been unmasked due to an official request from someone with an alleged need to know, everyone wonders who in the administration had the info, who let it slip and if that was a coordinated effort for political gain. It looks like we’re about to find out.

According to ABC News, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell obtained a list of “Obama administration officials” involved with the unmasking and, last night, he declassified it:

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials who were allegedly involved in the so-called “unmasking” of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, a senior U.S. official tells ABC News. Grenell, who remains the U.S. ambassador to Germany along with being the acting DNI, visited the Justice Department last week and brought the list with him, according to the official. His visit indicates his focus on an issue previously highlighted in 2017 by skeptics of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, specifically allegations that former officials improperly unveiled Flynn’s identity from intercepts of his call with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

There’s no news on when we’ll see the names, but according to Fox News, we’re going to. AG Barr needs to sign off on the release, which will allegedly make waves. Perhaps more importantly, they have sources who also indicate that this is just the beginning. Grenell is going to declassify several pieces of intel in multiple stages.

One suspects #Obamagate will be trending on Twitter for quite some time…