ABC News: Holy ****, people are defying social distancing guidelines!

The curve has flattened. Hospitalizations are way down. New deaths are way down.

These were the goals we were told we had to accomplish before people could be free from the government-imposed quarantine.

So we went along with it. People lost their jobs. Businesses shuttered. Unemployment soared. The economic futures of many were thrown into uncertainty because the government’s mandates took away what they thought they had, and offered no guarantees of something good coming after it.

But we had to achieve these goals to save lives, so we went along with it.

Now the goals have been met, and suddenly the goalpost has been moved. Now it’s not just flattening the curve. Now we can’t come out until we have a vaccine. Or until there’s universal testing. Or until this or that governor feels like we’re “out of the woods,” whatever that means.

And people went along with it for just so long . . . and then they would accept it no longer. The politicians and the terrified establishment types kept parroting the line. “Stay home! Stay safe! We’re in this together!”

But normal people would no longer accept it because it had long since been revealed as untrustworthy. They were done. They started gathering along major roads. They started getting haircuts in public. Some of them even opened their hair salons and restaurants and dared the government to do anything about it.

And finally, we got a three-day weekend with beautiful weather, and people responded to that the way people do.

ABC News was horrified:

There is no putting this genie back in its bottle. You hear threats that if new cases spike we’ll have a new lockdown. Well. Aside from the fact that this had not happened in the states that have been re-opened the longest, I am here to tell you that another lockdown is impossible.

The public will simply not accept it. The public does not want more people to get sick, and certainly does not want more people to die. But the public also recognizes that keeping people in lockdown is also costing lives, which means that there has to be a way to attack this pandemic without destroying the economy and destroying people’s lives in other ways that should have easily been foreseen.

People will not #StaySafeStayHome. People will not accept living on unemployment. People will not sit by and watch their businesses die without doing anything to save them.

And people will not accept it when Politician A tries to blame Politician B for all of this, especially when it’s Politician A who’s been giving the orders and scolding people for being defiant.

I’ve said all along about this: You can’t govern for long without the consent of the governed. You can declare in a moment that we have an emergency and that emergency measures are needed. People will work with you for a time. But when it’s clear you are completely disregarding their rights and their well-being, they will start ignoring you and resume doing what they want. Even the threat of arrests and fines won’t deter them, because what’s the real difference between jail and house arrest?

Either way you’re not allowed to live your life.

Ask people to wear masks at work. They will do it. Ask them to refrain from shaking hands. They will understand that. Ask them to wash hands and keep their distance from people whenever possible. They will cooperate.

But take away their very livelihoods, and deprive them of the things they do, and they will push you to the side and relegate you to irrelevance.

ABC News and other elite media outlets will be horrified, because they don’t understand why the great unwashed would disregard the wise direction of their betters. That’s because the political class and the elite media don’t have much regard for the things you do in your life. You’re not on TV. You don’t live in New York. You didn’t win any elections. How could what you do possibly matter?

Stay home! While the really important people do the really important things. Unless, of course, the really important people deem you “essential,” like they’ve done for wine tasting shops and marijuana dispensaries here in my state. Ah, the wisdom of our leaders!

This defiance was inevitable, and it’s going to intensify. Hopefully the politicians will figure out they need to reverse course and win back the consent of the governed before they render themselves completely – and permanently – incapable of governing.

Anarchy is the sort of chaos from which nobody wins. It starts when leaders forfeit their authority by abusing it. Look about you and you will see that start, already in action.