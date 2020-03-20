SECTIONS
ABC News poll: Despite media efforts, support for Trump's handling of Covid-19 jumps 12 points in a week

Robert Laurie
Published March 20, 2020 at 9:19am
Maybe they’re not whining enough. Maybe they need to fear monger just a bit harder, hype doomsday a little more, or accuse the President of doing nothing a few more times. Perhaps they should focus more time on claiming that calling a virus that originated in China ‘Chinese’ is somehow “racist.”

Whatever the reason is, their effort to portray Donald Trump as a disinterested, ineffectual, idiot is failing.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, support for the President’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has jumped a whopping 12 points in the span of one week. This, despite the fact that the fact that the number of respondents who say they’re afraid of infection, and the number of people who say the virus is disrupting their life have both increased dramatically.

In other words, massive amounts of people are being impacted by the outbreak, but a majority thinks the President is doing a decent job.

Cue the media’s sad trombone:

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist.







