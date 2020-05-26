ABC News: "Do you think Joe Biden emerges from that basement" in the next month?

Joe Biden is hiding in his basement. Sure, he does little videos, engages in an occasional disastrous interview, and fumbles with his video feed so people will remember him but, for all intents and purposes, he’s hiding. As I’ve written in the past, the more time he spends in front of a camera, the more likely his 2020 loss becomes.

So, it seems his strategy is to say and do as little as possible.

The less he speaks, the less likely a gaffe becomes. This begs the question: If “near total silence” is the only reason Biden’s candidacy is still viable, how will he survive as we head toward November. Eventually, he’s going to have to come out of his man-cave and say something, right?

One would assume so, but… maybe not?

Heck, even the reliable Biden sycophants at ABC are starting to wonder if Joe is ever going to face the electorate…

Here’s the thing. The fact that they’re wondering if he emerges “in a month” is extremely telling. It means that even supporters are getting tired of having a ridiculous joke of an empty suit as a presumptive nominee.

If this was a GOP candidate, they’d already be screaming about how he was in hiding. There would be daily demands for appearances, and an army of reporters pounding on his door. Instead, they’re offering tacit acknowledgment that “their guy” is a mess who may not appear for another 30 days.

The reality is that Biden is self-sequestered due to age-addled incompetence and a constant stream of flubs, failures, and embarrassments. Scandals are piling up and he still hasn’t articulated a reason for his candidacy beyond “I’m not Trump.” He’s incapable of forming an original thought, and only offers something of value when he’s standing next to, or behind, whoever is really in charge.

He’s a hollow yes man – a husk that will serve as an avatar for whoever would be the “real” president should he manage to eke out a win.

That’s why he’s in his basement, and it’s why he won’t come out until he absolutely has to. So the answer is “no.” You should not expect to see him anytime in the next month.

As I said this weekend: