Acquitted forever: Mitt Romney once again fails to unseat a sitting president

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 5, 2020 at 5:48pm
I’ll say this for him: I think Romney actually tried harder to get rid of Trump than he did to get rid of Obama. At least he’s improving in the effort category.

But it didn’t matter, except to the extent that he gave the Democrats the talking point that the vote to remove was bipartisan. I guess it was. Forty-seven Democrats and the one Republican everyone knows hates Trump with a passion.

Impeachment is over. Democrats lost. Trump is still president, with the highest approval rating of his presidency. That means that one of the Democrats’ two objectives in impeaching Trump failed miserably: Hanging impeachment around him as a political millstone has had no effect whatsoever with the voters. They like Trump more than ever.

The other objective was simple box-checking: Their rabid left-wing base has been demanding Trump’s impeachment since they took control of the House, and they had to find an excuse to do it. Ukraine was their excuse. They impeached him. Now they can go back and tell their base they gave them what they wanted.

I wonder how many of said left-wing activists actually thought impeachment alone meant Trump was removed from office. What a shame. All this for nothing:

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face him in the Nov. 3 election. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined the Democrats in voting to convict. No Democrat voted to acquit.

The Senate then voted 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress by blocking witnesses and documents sought by the House. Romney joined the rest of the Republican senators in voting to acquit on the obstruction charge. No Democrat voted to acquit.

By the way, lest you think Romney’s own state is behind him on this – or even his own state party – nope:

Is Mitt Romney finished in politics?

Romney doesn’t have to run for re-election for another four years, assuming he even wants to, so I doubt he’s sweating the political consequences of his vote. But he’s going to soon find himself without much of a political home. Democrats love him now but the next time he votes for major parts of Trump’s agenda – and he usually does – Democrats will be quick to abandon their new best friend.

So we’ve wasted more than four months on this nonsense, and all it got us is right back where we started. Trump is still president, and no one’s mind seems to have been changed about him one way or another. If anything, Democrats shot themselves in the foot because they showed the public they’re willing to basically tear the country apart to gain a political advantage, and the public isn’t impressed.

I guess it has made Adam Schiff a household name, which I’m sure is very exciting for Adam Schiff. At least for now. When you use your political office to pursue an agenda that’s not in the best interests of the country, you never know when this sort of thing can happen in an alley:

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







