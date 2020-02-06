Acquitted forever: Mitt Romney once again fails to unseat a sitting president

I’ll say this for him: I think Romney actually tried harder to get rid of Trump than he did to get rid of Obama. At least he’s improving in the effort category.

But it didn’t matter, except to the extent that he gave the Democrats the talking point that the vote to remove was bipartisan. I guess it was. Forty-seven Democrats and the one Republican everyone knows hates Trump with a passion.

Impeachment is over. Democrats lost. Trump is still president, with the highest approval rating of his presidency. That means that one of the Democrats’ two objectives in impeaching Trump failed miserably: Hanging impeachment around him as a political millstone has had no effect whatsoever with the voters. They like Trump more than ever.

The other objective was simple box-checking: Their rabid left-wing base has been demanding Trump’s impeachment since they took control of the House, and they had to find an excuse to do it. Ukraine was their excuse. They impeached him. Now they can go back and tell their base they gave them what they wanted.

I wonder how many of said left-wing activists actually thought impeachment alone meant Trump was removed from office. What a shame. All this for nothing:

The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a contender for the Democratic nomination to face him in the Nov. 3 election. Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined the Democrats in voting to convict. No Democrat voted to acquit.

The Senate then voted 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress by blocking witnesses and documents sought by the House. Romney joined the rest of the Republican senators in voting to acquit on the obstruction charge. No Democrat voted to acquit.

By the way, lest you think Romney’s own state is behind him on this – or even his own state party – nope:

The Utah Republican Party is pleased to see President Trump completely acquitted by the United States Senate. We appreciate the service rendered to our state by Utah’s two senators. As a party, we strongly disagree with the vote cast today by Senator Romney. — UtahGOP (@UtahGOP) February 5, 2020

We stand firmly behind our President, whose policies have created unprecedented levels of American prosperity. The impeachment effort has served only to distract America from the serious issues we face, and in November voters will hold Democrats accountable for this distraction. — UtahGOP (@UtahGOP) February 5, 2020

Romney doesn’t have to run for re-election for another four years, assuming he even wants to, so I doubt he’s sweating the political consequences of his vote. But he’s going to soon find himself without much of a political home. Democrats love him now but the next time he votes for major parts of Trump’s agenda – and he usually does – Democrats will be quick to abandon their new best friend.

So we’ve wasted more than four months on this nonsense, and all it got us is right back where we started. Trump is still president, and no one’s mind seems to have been changed about him one way or another. If anything, Democrats shot themselves in the foot because they showed the public they’re willing to basically tear the country apart to gain a political advantage, and the public isn’t impressed.

