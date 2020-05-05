Adam Schiff: COVID-19 deaths are a direct result of the failed impeachment

Adam Schiff is one of the ten worst human beings on the face of the Earth.

Technically, I’m aware that’s just an opinion. There’s no way to prove it, or quantify it scientifically. That said, I’m also 100% convinced that it’s accurate.

In every situation, he manages to find a way to expose himself as being completely, horrifically unredeemable. There are others, but his shameless arrogance during the impeachment process stands as exhibit A. Since then, however, he’s been kind of quiet. One might think he’s off somewhere, licking his wounds, ingesting a painful lesson about the high price of exploitation.

He’s not.

In fact, he’s just been waiting to find the next thing he can exploit.

That thing is the death of thousands of American citizens.

His effort to remove Trump from office failed. You didn’t buy in to its flawed, barely cogent, precepts. That, it seems, is why he believes COVID-19 has claimed so many lives.

If you’d only listened to his infinite wisdom, Trump would have been gone and the friends and family you’ve lost would still be with us.

Yes. That’s the argument he’s actually making.

Behold the face of an utter, contemptuous, self-serving leech: