ADP pegs private-sector job growth at 428,000 in August . . . twice as much as in July

ADP is not the “official” report on job creation. That will come in a few days from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, although both are estimates.

But ADP is usually pretty close to the official numbers, which you might expect from a payroll company that works with employers in all sectors nationwide.

August was hard to predict because the spike in COVID cases that started in July could have led to some states going backward with respect to reopening, and could have spooked some companies out of bringing back their workforces. Combined with the fact that the federal government was still – until July 31 – paying people a $600-a-week unemployment bonus, and it was touch-and-go whether we’d see real job growth.

After adding 3.3 million jobs in May and 4.4 million in June, July cooled to 212,000. Would August take us back into negative territory?

As it turned out, decidedly not:

Private sector employment increased by 428,000 jobs from July to August according to the August ADP National Employment Report®. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

The ADP report portrays this as bad news because we still haven’t recovered all the jobs that were lost in March and April. We think job growth of 428,000 when the media are once again hyperventilating about virus spikes is a pretty impressive performance.

The vast majority of the new jobs (270,000) came at large companies of 1,000 or more employees. In a sector sense, almost all the new jobs (389,000) came in the service sector as opposed to the goods-producing sector. That makes sense because manufacturers were more likely to stay open during the lockdowns, while service-sector employees got hit very hard with layoffs. They’re the ones coming back because their employers are the ones reopening.

We want to see jobs coming back faster, and it would happen if all governors would end whatever is left of their lockdowns and make a strong commitment not to lock their states down again. I realize that’s not going to happen any time soon because too many governors are invested in the lockdown narrative and refuse to acknowledge the unnecessary damage it’s done.

It will probably take a vaccine to get the politicians out of the way and let the economy come back, but make no mistake: It’s not the virus that killed the economy. It’s the politicians’ reaction to it.

In the meantime, we think the private sector deserves a pat on its collective back for producing 428,000 jobs in a month under these circumstances. But here’s hoping for a much better result in September.