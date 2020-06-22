Attorney General Barr says mail-in ballots 'open the floodgates of potential fraud'

Here in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have decided to proactively send absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters. Anyone who raises concerns about potential fraud is ignored. The official Democrat line is “they’re just applications, not the ballots themselves.”

That’s true. However, here at stately Laurie Manor, our household’s eligible voters have each received two such applications. No one would be surprised if we get more as we move toward the election.

As I posted on Twitter a while back, there’s not a doubt in my mind that, were we each to send in two applications, we would each get two ballots. I have no scientific way to prove this, and I could be wrong, but previous interactions with our state’s government don’t instill a ton of confidence. Were I a betting man, I’d be comfortable putting money on the idea that we could – so far – get a pair of ballots each.

We’re not going to do that, obviously, since we have no intention of breaking the law. We’ll vote in person as always, so everything has been shredded. Good for us, I suppose. Does anyone have faith that Democrats, who are desperate to turn Michigan back into its former blue self, would exercise the same restraint?

Attorney General William Barr, during an interview with Maria Bartiromo, made it clear that he’s not. . .

“I’m worried about a number of things going into the election. One, the censorship of robust debate. I’m also worried about undermining the public confidence in the integrity of the elections. The thing we have going for us – especially when there’s intense division in the country – is that we have peaceful transfers of power and the way of solving it is to have an election. But when governments – state governments – start adopting these practices like mail-in ballots that open the floodgates of potential fraud, then people’s confidence in the outcome of the election is going to be undermined.”



By the way, as I mentioned above, this could absolutely work the other way. Unscrupulous Trump supporters could disenfranchise Democrat voters with any potential extra ballots. It would be criminal, it would strike at the very heart of the Republic, and it would be wrong. But there’s little reason to think it couldn’t happen.

If you want to protect the integrity of the election and preserve the belief that our process is legitimate, mass mail-in voting is a terrible precedent to set.

For what it’s worth, Trump has weighed in on Twitter: