The age breakdown in Michigan's exit polling should scare the hell out of anyone who loves their country

In most polls, you can reasonably assume that Bernie – and by extension socialism – will do better with young people than it will with older voters. Since college kids tend not to vote, that hasn’t mattered much in the past. However, if you’re someone who loathes the idea of a socialist or communist America, Michigan’s exit polling contains some scary news.

The concept of “young people who support Bernie” has expanded. A lot.

Gone are the days when only teens and pre-career “bros” were Sanders fans. These days, socialism’s reach is a bit more extensive. Check out the data…

These age gaps in the MI exit polls are staggering. pic.twitter.com/myHi0sb18S — Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) March 11, 2020

TRENDING: Here we go: Congress wants to expand unemployment insurance and paid sick leave for coronavirus victims

As you can see, Bernie is dominating wide swaths of voters under the age of 50.

It used be that you’d say something like, Sure, kids like Bernie. They don’t have jobs, houses, kids, etc. Free stuff is great when you’ve got nothing to lose.

But 50 isn’t “kids.”

It’s starting to look like there’s a genuine age-based trend toward Bernie’s blatantly false version of socialism. Maybe that’s because the younger you are, the less you remember the horrors of real socialism and communism. Perhaps it’s because of a pervasive fatalist attitude in the United States, or it could be that these are simply people who grew up being “educated” by the post-hippie generation.

Whatever the reason, it’s troubling if you love the United States and fight for the free market.

Hopefully, Bernie’s support is just a cult of personality that wil dwindle when he leaves the national stage. But the rise of people like AOC suggests there’s a genuine shift happening. If this week’s numbers are correct, we’re losing the long game.

There’s a lot of work to be done…