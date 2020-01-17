Al Sharpton on debate: 'I didn’t see anybody that can take on Trump' - real, or strategy?

Al Sharpton has never had an original thought. He loves to spew talking points, regurgitate the “official” left-wing position on virtually every issue, and whatever he’s told to say, he’ll say over and over again. So the following clip gives me pause.

The “official” Democrat Party stance is: “We’re in good shape, we have a strong 2020 field, and Trump will be defeated.”

Sharpton isn’t saying that. In fact, he’s parroting the dismal assessment of the Dems 2020 chances that was offered by Van Jones. Specifically: The party is a morass of milquetoasts and infighting that hasn’t produced a single viable candidate.

Here’s Al:

On the surface, Sharpton is absolutely correct. No one on that debate stage has a snowball’s chance of beating the incumbent. However, as I mentioned, Sharpton exists to say the things he’s told to say. If a phrase comes out of his mouth, you can bet someone asked him to utter it.

That makes me wonder. Is this real, or is it strategy? Are the proclamations coming from people like Jones and Sharpton legit, or are they designed to set the stage for… something, or someone, else?

We’ve all heard the rumors of a late-entry, dark horse candidate. Whether it’s a medically rejuvenated Hillary, a reluctant-but-determined Michelle, or some outlier we never suspected, there have been rumblings of a new/old face for a while.

The ploy would be something along the lines of “I never wanted to do this, but someone has to save our party and our great nation!”

So, while we all hope we’re witnessing the Democrats’ dawning realization of a 2020 disaster in the making, we’d be wise not to drop our defenses. They may know they’re headed for defeat, and they may be trying to get out in front of it, or they could be setting the stage for their political “savior.”