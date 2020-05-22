Alan Dershowitz: Oh yes, the government needs to make the COVID vaccine mandatory

This is one of those situations where pros and cons are going to intersect with principle in a tricky way.

We’re all rooting for a COVID vaccine to be ready as soon as possible, and I don’t think I have to explain why. If you’re rooting for the vaccine to be ready, it stands to reason you’re in favor of people taking it.

And if you think it’s good for others, you should probably be at least open to taking it yourself.

I am not an anti-vaxxer if that means running around telling everyone that vaccines will cause autism or whatever other unintended malady. If a COVID vaccine becomes available, I would probably get it. I also think that the more people who get it, the better.

That said, I’d be concerned if you’re not at least a little bothered by the prospect of the federal government telling you it’s mandatory to have a substance they provide injected into your body. This is not about caring whether people get sick or die. It’s about setting the limits of what we’re prepared to have the state tell us we must do.

Alan Dershowitz is a liberal attorney who’s generally pretty good on the issue constitutional rights, and he thinks the government is going to use this pandemic to push us further than we’ve ever gone to accept this dominion over our lives.

And oh, by the way, Dershowitz is all for it:

Should a coronavirus vaccine be developed, students may hesitate to return to campus if their peers refuse to get vaccinated. But refusing a coronavirus vaccine may be illegal.

“If you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor’s office and plunge a needle into your arm,” explained Alan Dershowitz in an interview earlier this week.

Once the vaccine is developed, it could become a requirement for all. “If a safe vaccine is to be developed for Covid-19, I hope it’s mandated, and I will defend it, and we’ll argue that in the Supreme Court of the United States,” stated Dershowitz.

I understand that a vaccine for the coronavirus only solves the problem if everyone takes it. I understand that if you’ve got a bunch of unvaccinated people running around, there’s still significant potential for new waves of the disease to arise.

That said, it’s worth asking what we give up in terms of personal autonomy if we allow the government to approach us with a substance and a needle, and basically say: You must put this into yourself. Trust us.

How do we know this is trustworthy? Because the “experts” say so? The same experts who couldn’t figure out at first that you can’t get the virus from touching surfaces? The same experts who can’t agree about whether currently available treatments are wise to use or not?

In an optional-vaccine scenario, there would be nothing stopping anyone from taking the vaccine. If you don’t want to be at risk of being part of a pandemic, go get vaccinated. Having a bunch of unvaccinated people running around certainly puts them at risk, and it does create the risk that they’ll spread it to others who chose not to be vaccinated.

But in a free society, there is no reason people shouldn’t have the choice of taking that risk. You can argue that they have no right to put others at risk because they’d be contagious. But if the vaccine works, then no one is at risk of catching it without at least first having the option of getting vaccinated.

And if the vaccine isn’t effective, then how can you justify making anyone take it?

There’s a tendency on the left to want to make things mandatory on the theory that they won’t really achieve the desired societal impact unless everyone takes part. But who’s to say everyone wants to be part of whatever idea is being pushed?

I’m sure you’ll say: Who wants to get COVID-19?

No one, obviously, but who’s to say taking the government’s vaccine is the only way to avoid it? Most people are avoiding it very nicely through social distancing and all the rest.

Is a vaccine the most effective way of avoiding it? I’d say it probably is. That’s the choice I would likely make. But if you would make a choice other than to just let the government plunge a needle into your arm, I don’t think I want to tell you that you don’t have that right.

I’m disappointed that Alan Dershowitz would defend such a thing, but at least he’s telling us so we know what we’re up against.