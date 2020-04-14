As always, Bernie Sanders endorses the pre-selected Democrat candidate after dropping out

Bernie is not a Democrat. He’s a “Democratic socialist.” What’s the difference between a “Democrat” and a “Democratic Socialist?” No one can say… literally.

A whole host of Democrats have been asked to explain what, precisely, separates a socialist from a Democrat, and absolutely no one has been able of offer a coherent answer.

So, here’s the best answer we have: A modern Democrat is someone who, deep down, is either a socialist or a communist, but they’re smart enough to know that admitting their beliefs is the equivalent of political suicide.

Bernie is either not smart enough to know that, or he doesn’t actually care about winning. He’s all-in on the ‘socialist’ moniker. He runs as a Democrat, because he knows that’s where he’ll gain the most traction, but the party has never really accepted him because they have to maintain their centrist facade.

Still, because they secretly agree on virtually every issue, Bernie always ends up endorsing the Democrat who beats him.

TRENDING: Reuters blames ‘partisanship’ for blocking of business relief bill, but only Democrats are doing the blocking

In 2016 the party decided it was time for Hillary Clinton to take a turn at bat. We watched Bernie call her a war-mongering corporatist who was unfit for office, and then endorse her a few days later. Now, we’re seeing the pattern play out again. Joe Biden is the party’s preferred nominee. He and Bernie do not see eye to eye.

However, according to Sanders, Biden must be the next President. He’s the only man for the job, and Bernie promises to do everything in his power to make it happen. There are two ways to look at this. Either Biden is more of a socialist than he’d like you to know, or Bernie has once again sold out.

Here’s the clip: