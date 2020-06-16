The American left has lost its mind and 'become a cowardly mob' says. . . the editor of Rolling Stone?

Make no mistake, Matt Taibbi has not had a come-to-Jesus moment about his hard-left politics. He’s a contributing editor at one of the most spectacularly liberal magazines in American history, Rolling Stone and his views haven’t really changed. He despises conservatives, conservatism and says Trump is a clown who’s trying to “talk us into a civil war.”

Yet even he is admitting the truth of one long-held conservative position: “The American left has lost its mind.”

According Taibbi, progressive leaders have jettisoned their supposed beliefs in favor of the fascism of what we’ve come to know as cancel culture. Forget for a moment that this is exactly what rags like VOX, the New York Times and Rolling Stone have always worked to achieve, and hear him out:

On the other side of the political aisle, among self-described liberals, we’re watching an intellectual revolution. It feels liberating to say after years of tiptoeing around the fact, but the American left has lost its mind. It’s become a cowardly mob of upper-class social media addicts, Twitter Robespierres who move from discipline to discipline torching reputations and jobs with breathtaking casualness. The leaders of this new movement are replacing traditional liberal beliefs about tolerance, free inquiry, and even racial harmony with ideas so toxic and unattractive that they eschew debate, moving straight to shaming, threats, and intimidation. They are counting on the guilt-ridden, self-flagellating nature of traditional American progressives, who will not stand up for themselves, and will walk to the Razor voluntarily.

That’s strong stuff from a guy as liberal as Taibbi. It’s certainly not the kind of thing we usually hear from the Rolling Stone brain trust. So, what could have ignited this bout of introspection?

TRENDING: Atlanta cops offer $10,000 reward for help catching Wendy's arsonist

You guessed it: Self-preservation.

After lamenting the fact that this new breed of lefty fascist is empowering their worst actors to target thoughtcrime, he discusses the real issue. The Frankestein’s Monster that progressive journalists spent decades assembling has turned on its master.

Now, this madness is coming for journalism. Beginning on Friday, June 5th, a series of controversies rocked the media. By my count, at least eight news organizations dealt with internal uprisings (it was likely more). Most involved groups of reporters and staffers demanding the firing or reprimand of colleagues who’d made politically “problematic” editorial or social media decisions. The New York Times, the Intercept, Vox, the Philadelphia Inquirier, Variety, and others saw challenges to management.

In other words, the media’s left-wing outrage machine created a generation of entitled, hypersensitive snowflakes that will tolerate no dissent. All must march in lockstep with progressive purity. So, suddenly, the people who championed this attitude are terrified to find themselves in its political crosshairs.

I won’t weep for Rolling Stone, as it’s been trash for decades, but Taibbi makes a fair point about free speech and the over-zealous, often violent left. His column is worth reading, if only to witness a dawning realization about what American media has done to itself.