Amid Covid-19 fears, Mexicans demand their President enact stronger border enforcement to keep Americans out

The irony here is thick, rich, and delicious. Mexico currently has less than 500 confirmed coronavirus cases. Here in the United States, we have close to 70,000. So, fearful of the pandemic’s spread, Mexican citizens are been blocking roads leading in to their country.

Masked protesters carry signs telling Americans to keep out, and accuse their government of failing to enforce the border. It seems they don’t want illegal border-crossers bringing unpleasant health issues into their country.

I’m not sure how that’s racist. I only know that Democrats spent the last 4 years telling everyone it was. So, sorry Mexico, you’re racist.

Here’s the word, via the BBC:

Residents in Sonora, south of the US state of Arizona, have promised to block traffic into Mexico for a second day after closing a checkpoint for hours on Wednesday. They wore face masks and held signs telling Americans to “stay at home”. The border is supposed to be closed to all except “essential” business, but protesters said there has been little enforcement and no testing by authorities. The blockade was led by members of a Sonora-based group, Health and Life, who called for medical testing to be done on anyone who crosses from the US into Mexico. Jose Luis Hernandez, a group member, told the Arizona Republic: “There are no health screenings by the federal government to deal with this pandemic. That’s why we’re here in Nogales. We’ve taken this action to call on the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to act now.”

TRENDING: When will you get your stimulus checks? How much will they be? Here's what we know:

Of course, I’m joking. This isn’t racist. Nor was it racist when Americans wanted to stem the flow of illegals for, among other things, the exact same reason. It’s the smart thing to do.

Maybe, and bear with me because I know this is a shocking idea, they should build a wall.

Despite what Joe Biden thinks, walls “literally” stop viruses.