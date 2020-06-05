The anarchists will stop at nothing, even murder, to use these riots to destroy the USA

I sensed recently that one morning I would wake up and turn on the news, and the lead story would be that a police officer was shot and killed during the riots.

It happened yesterday morning in Washington, D.C. David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police officer, trying to help out with the response to the riots, was shot and killed. He was murdered. He was 77.

By the way, he was also black.

It was also reported that two New York City officers were shot, while one was stabbed.

The people behind these riots are clearly interested in destroying the USA at any cost. In doing so, they believe they can get rid of President Trump, because perception drives many people’s voting decisions.

The death of George Floyd by an obviously overzealous police officer was just the spark the anarchists needed.

Intelligence sources have said these riots were in the planning stages for months. How else do you explain stored bricks and gasoline in some cities prior to the riots.

All of this violence, destruction of property, ignoring curfews for peaceful protesters and now the shooting of an officer are part of their strategy to stop at nothing, even killing people, to achieve their goals.

Consider the attempts over the last several years to get rid of President Trump and weaken America. Baseless investigations.

Impeachment. Nonsense recriminations about the coronavirus response. A collapsed economy. Violent protests. Chaos and death.

Do you think the rioters are trying to destroy America?

All of these have been attempts to discourage patriots from voting for President Trump in November, and to encourage Trump-haters and liberals to vote for Joe Biden.

My sense is that Trump supporters are not abandoning supporting him in November, and many Democrats will just not vote for a very flawed non-leader like Biden. As I have said many times before, people are not stupid.

U.S. patriots, people who love this country more than political power, will not blink.

The citizens of this nation will not fail, and President Trump will not give in to attempts to destroy him or the USA.