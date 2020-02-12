SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Andrew Yang drops out... because he's too kind for the modern Democratic Party

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 12, 2020 at 6:15am
Print

On a policy level, with a couple of limited exceptions, I don’t agree with Andrew Yang. He’s a left-wing guy, in a left-wing party, and I’m… not.  I like the idea of forcing tech giants to pay for the data they’re skimming from us, but beyond that? We don’t have much in common.

However, I’ve always said this: Andrew Yang seems like a nice guy.  He’s not a goose-stepping socialist nut job, he’s not one of those progressives who hate you if you dare disagree, and (unlike the rest of the Dems’ 2020 field) he’s never come across as a belligerent jerk.

He seems like the kind of guy with whom you could get a beer, debate an issue, and part as friends.

That’s probably why he’s dropped out of the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Bernie wins NH primary – where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

Sorry, Mr. Yang, but for the Democrats in charge, Donald Trump is absolutely the source of all their problems.

Trump halted the ascension of the Dems’ Queen, and no further examination will be tolerated. You’re not allowed to think – much less express – any opinion that counters the official narrative.  The very fact that Yang is willing to look at the current state of the Democratic Party, and acknowledge its flaws, should serve as proof positive that he has no place within its ranks.

We may not have wanted to see him in the White House, but we wish him well.

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







CNN panels savage Biden after his disastrous showing in New Hampshire primary
Andrew Yang drops out... because he's too kind for the modern Democratic Party
Bernie wins NH primary - where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative
Schumer, Pelosi: If a socialist gets the nomination, Dems will be 'strongly united' behind him
Biden on Bernie's chances: 'I refuse to suggest any Dem could lose... we could run Mickey Mouse' and beat Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×