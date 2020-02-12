Andrew Yang drops out... because he's too kind for the modern Democratic Party

On a policy level, with a couple of limited exceptions, I don’t agree with Andrew Yang. He’s a left-wing guy, in a left-wing party, and I’m… not. I like the idea of forcing tech giants to pay for the data they’re skimming from us, but beyond that? We don’t have much in common.

However, I’ve always said this: Andrew Yang seems like a nice guy. He’s not a goose-stepping socialist nut job, he’s not one of those progressives who hate you if you dare disagree, and (unlike the rest of the Dems’ 2020 field) he’s never come across as a belligerent jerk.

He seems like the kind of guy with whom you could get a beer, debate an issue, and part as friends.

That’s probably why he’s dropped out of the 2020 election.

Andrew Yang: “I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee. That said, I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems” #YangGang pic.twitter.com/5QLlM3lRgI — Andrew Yang Fan Page🧢 #CallForYang (@AndrewYangFanP1) February 12, 2020

Sorry, Mr. Yang, but for the Democrats in charge, Donald Trump is absolutely the source of all their problems.

Trump halted the ascension of the Dems’ Queen, and no further examination will be tolerated. You’re not allowed to think – much less express – any opinion that counters the official narrative. The very fact that Yang is willing to look at the current state of the Democratic Party, and acknowledge its flaws, should serve as proof positive that he has no place within its ranks.

We may not have wanted to see him in the White House, but we wish him well.