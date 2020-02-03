Andrew Yang releases hilarious Iowa Caucus campaign ad with Dave Chappelle

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Andrew Yang seems like a good egg. He comes across as kind, intelligent, friendly, and funny – things sorely lacking in the modern Democratic party. I’m even a fan of the idea that people should be compensated for all the data that tech companies are collecting on them.

He seems like a guy with whom you could sit down, have a beer, and genuinely enjoy yourself. Right now, I can’t say that about any other left-wing candidate.

With all of that as prologue, he’s still a left-wing candidate. He, like the rest of the Dem field, should not be President. However, I have to admit, this ad cracked me up.

Enjoy ‘not Jackie Chan,’ Andrew Yang, ‘not Chris Tucker,’ Dave Chappelle, and the actual Chris Tucker in the following campaign spot:

