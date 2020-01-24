Angry dad rips Warren over student loan forgiveness: "I worked a double shift... did the right thing, and get screwed"

Elizabeth Warren will not be President. Her numbers are collapsing, her battle with Bernie has angered the Dems’ socialist base, and her plans all seem to be ill-conceived boondoggles that either lack specifics or contain provisions no one will support. That’s in addition to her generally awkward stage presence, complete lack of charisma, and habitual lying.

However, if you’re looking for a specific policy that’s hurting her chances, there are two prime examples. The first is her disastrous take on health care, and the second is her student loan forgiveness program.

Warren claims that, in her first year, she’ll simply wave her magic wand a *poof!* She’ll wipe out up to $50,000 in student loans for 42 million Americans. Allegedly, this will be accomplished via a host of new, economy-destroying, taxes levied against the wealthy.

Setting aside the tax issue, there’s also the unfair nature of such a scheme. If you’re a responsible person, who worked hard to pay back loans like you’re supposed to, what happens to you?

That’s what one obviously angry father asked Warren after a campaign speech:

“I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have any student loans.

…Am I going to get my money back?”

“Of course not,” Warren answered sharply.

“So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?”

Warren tried again to protest. “No, sir. You won’t get screwed.”

“Of course we do. My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacations. I saved my money. He made more than I did. But I worked a double shift, worked extra – my daughter worked since she was 10. So, you’re laughing at us.”

“No I’m not,” Warren replied.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what you’re doing. We did the right thing, and we get screwed.”

Warren couldn’t come up with anything, so she blew the angry dad off with a curt “I appreciate your time.”

So, if you’ve racked up tens of thousands in debt, and don’t feel like paying it off, Warren has your back. If, on the other hand, you’re a responsible adult who worked hard and followed the terms of your loan, you’re persona non grata.

Sorry, suckers. All you get is a swift kick in the rear.