Anonymous Biden adviser admits 'there's blood in the water' as black voters abandon Joe

Joe Biden’s failing candidacy was originally based on three things.

1: His relationship with his dear, dear, best friend, Barack Obama.

2: He was the ‘sensible and electable’ candidate.

3: Ol’ Joe could relate to minorities, and would corral their vote.

Obviously, the first of those selling points imploded when his ‘bestie’ repeatedly urged Biden not to run. Since then, Obama has refused to endorse his own two-term VP, and has probably been working against him behind the scenes.

The second selling point fell apart thanks to Biden himself. His campaign has been riddled with the gaffes, embarrassments, and belligerent ‘bullying moments’ that have marred his entire career. Over the course of a year, he went quickly from “electable to committable.”

Now, via the Politico, we’re getting word that Biden insiders are concerned about selling point number 3, as well. Apparently, Joe’s grip on black voters is slipping. The reason?

See point number 2…

“There’s blood in the water,” said Quentin James, executive director of The Collective, a political action committee that backs African American candidates. “Black voters are starting to leave him now. … A big reason lots of black voters were with Biden is they thought he was the best person to beat Trump. And they thought one reason for that is that he had the support of white voters. Now they see he has done so poorly with white voters and he no longer looks like the electability candidate.”

Biden, of course, is putting on a brave, if often goofy, face. He and his surrogates continue to pretend that everything is fine, there are plenty of states left, and that South Carolina will right the ship. However, given the cloak of anonymity, one of his advisers is willing to spill the beans.

“This is horrendous. We’re all scared,” said a Biden adviser, speaking anonymously because the comments conflict with the brave public face the campaign is trying to broadcast. “I think we’re going to make it to South Carolina. I know we’re supposed to say we’re going to and we’re going to win. But I just don’t know.”

Actually, they do know.

In their heart of hearts, they understand that Biden’s collapse isn’t about Iowa or New Hampshire. It’s about Biden. He’s been considered the front runner – literally – for years. He’s blown his lead in a matter of months. People were ready to vote for him… until he spent some time in the public eye.

Like Hillary before him, he’s a candidate whose numbers are baked in. He has no way to expand upon his base. The more time he spends on the campaign trail, the further he’ll fall.