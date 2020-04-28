Who's up for another $1 trillion spending blowout, with the government now paying 80 percent of your salary?

I guess the people who have given us a 2020 federal deficit of close to $4 trillion don’t think they’ve yet lived up the “go big or go home” mantra that guides all federal spenders.

Yeah, the money for the Paycheck Protection Program ran out awfully fast, and the recent replenishment of $250 billion (plus another $230 for pet projects demanded by Democrats) won’t last long either.

Hey. They’re the federal government. When they borrow, no one thinks they’re going to pay it back, so why not? Some of you will be dead before the consequences of all this debt comes back to bite us in the collective national ass. And just because we’ve increased the national debt by nearly 200 percent in the past 13 years is no reason to slow down now.

If you want people to receive their salaries, the way to do that is to let them go back to work. Continuing to keep them at home is breaking the food supply chain and leading to all kinds of other ancillary problems in society. But politicians have never seen a problem to which they don’t think the answer is throwing more borrowed money, so here we are:

Congress and the White House are mulling a fourth phase of stimulus, which could exceed a trillion dollars, as they continue to combat the economic recession caused by the coronavirus lockdowns, people familiar with the negotiations tell FOX Business. Under discussion are two key proposals: A payroll tax holiday, which is an elimination of the payroll tax, and a so-called negative payroll tax, a wage subsidy the government would give to employers who would pass it on to their employees.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R) has advocated the concept of a negative payroll tax in his Phase 4 Relief Plan, which would cover 80 percent of payroll costs for most employees. Under the plan, the government would send businesses 80 percent of employees’ salaries; the businesses in turn would pay their employees the government money. As part of the legislation, there would be limits to how much money they can receive. Lawmakers advocating the plan believe the negative payroll tax is similar to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), in that it makes it possible for employees to stay on company payrolls.

A “negative payroll tax” is language that sounds suspiciously like a tax cut. But a tax can’t be negative. If you’re not taxing someone at all, that’s simply the absence of a tax. If you’re paying them money, that’s called a subsidy.

Hawley’s proposal is essentially to have the government pay at least 80 percent of every American worker’s wage or salary for up to three months. The idea is that you keep them on the job, even if the employer has suffered a loss of revenue-generating business because of the lockdown, and there’s not enough income to pay them as their normally would be.

There are several problems with this apart from the blowing up of the national debt that we already touched on. One is that you’re still spreading cash around without the productivity to pay it off. The U.S. economy is measured by the value of goods and services produced in the country. If people don’t have enough work to do to justify their paychecks, but you’re paying them anyway, you’re inviting inflation because you’re not so much creating wealth as you are counterfeiting it.

Oh sure, it’s legal tender money, but you’re compromising its worth every time you scatter it without allowing it to serve as investment in productivity.

It will help some businesses stay whole. Mine is a good example. We’ve had some reduction in revenue but not a catastrophic one. We have a small payroll and I can still handle it, but we’re not really profitable at the moment because some of our clients have had no choice but to shut down. We’ll stay whole, but we’re not as productive as we should be because the lockdowns have knocked several of our clients out for the count.

This is a lifeline, but it’s no substitute for getting the economy producing again.

There’s also the question of what you do with the things the payroll tax funds. If you look at your pay stub, you’ll see that the taxes withheld – as well as the ones your employer pays – pay for things like Social Security and Medicaid. These programs are already under serious financial pressure, and several months without funding them is going to put them in even greater jeopardy. What do we do next year when Social Security is on the cusp of insolvency? Borrow another $1 trillion to cover that?

Probably yes.

There is simply no substitute for getting people back to work, using reasonable precautions to minimize the spread of disease. Jacking up the printing presses and printing money to send to companies to pay their employees not to work creates the illusion that companies are still viable. But you’re not really viable unless you’re creating wealth, and the only way to do that is to produce goods and services.

Not all of us are spending our days doing jigsaw puzzles and binging Netflix. Some of us are trying to find clients to provide services for, and it would really help if the government would stop expecting us to be satisfied with trillions in free money, and just let everyone start doing their jobs again.