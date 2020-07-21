Another early vaccine test, this one in the UK, looks very promising

Last week’s good news about Moderna’s early vaccine trial – limited though it was – heightened hopes that we might have the ultimate way out of this mess, perhaps by the end of the year.

The race to develop a vaccine may be one pharma company against the others in a business sense, but in a societal sense, it makes sense to root for everyone. The more the merrier when it comes to a cure. So we return happily now to the UK, where scientists at Oxford University have just completed an even more promising test, if only because its greater in scope than what Moderna’s been able to do so far.

At this stage in the development of a drug, the testing is usually just to determine the safety of the treatment. But there’s no time to waste in finding a cure for the coronavirus, so the Oxford team also tested heavily for the development of immune responses. They were thrilled with the response:

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but in this case, experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked. In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody,” said Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. “What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system,” he said.

Hill said that neutralizing antibodies are produced – molecules which are key to blocking infection. In addition, the vaccine also causes a reaction in the body’s T-cells which help to fight off the coronavirus.

The news could not be much better than this. The preliminary Moderna test found positive responses in 100 percent of volunteers, but that was only 45 people. The Oxford trial involving 1,000 people – with half getting the vaccine – was a much more sweeping test.

Even better is the fact that it causes a reaction in T-cells. We talked about those back on July 7, and how their role in fighting off sickness might explain why many people could have been exposed to the virus but did not develop symptoms. If a coronavirus vaccine actually spurs T-cells to rise up and do their job more aggressively, that could be one of the leading keys to preventing and/or treating the virus in individuals.

When you think about how we’re approaching the pursuit of a vaccine, the most encouraging thing at this point is that we’ve had multiple researchers showing positive early results. It would be one thing if only one company was trying to develop a vaccine. In that case you could dismiss early success by citing any number of variables that could still derail the whole thing. But when multiple teams are all getting good results, it becomes less likely in a statistical sense that the whole thing will come apart when applied to broader groups.

I don’t know enough about the science to analyze what researchers were able to learn about COVID-19 that led them to these particular vaccine approaches, but maybe – once they really looked at it – they realized that this strain of the coronavirus is neither terribly complicated nor all that mysterious. Maybe it was fairly obvious how to attack it, which is why the early indicators have been so encouraging.

That does lead to an interesting question: Once a vaccine is approved and readily available, does life then return completely to normal on the thinking that the virus is no longer any more a threat to life than other viruses? Do we return to large-scale gatherings, mask-free shopping and all the rest, figuring that if people do get COVID, they can just go get the vaccine?

Even with the vaccine, the virus could still kill some people, especially those who are compromised by other underlying conditions. But presumably the death rate from COVID would be a tiny fraction of what it is even now, which is really not all that high as a percentage, although the high communicability of the virus makes it a serious public health threat. Would we continue turning the world upside down because of a virus that, although highly communicable, would also be survivable for just about everyone at that point?

I would not be surprised if the Lockdown Left resists a full-scale return to normal even with a vaccine. But one thing’s for sure: I’d rather move on to that debate than the ones we’re having now. Keep praying for the success of these vaccine development efforts. There’s nothing the world needs more.

And by the way, as for whichever company brings the vaccine to market, I hope it makes more money than any other company in the history of the world. It will surely have earned it.