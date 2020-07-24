Why the anthem-kneelers are still wrong, no matter how many people are pressured to do it

There are not many times in my life when I’m glad not to be a Major League Baseball player, but this moment is one of them. I would hate to have to deal with the isolation (and public condemnation) that would come with being the one guy on the team refusing to kneel for the anthem.

What was once a radical gesture of protest has become so mainstream that you’re now an outcast if you don’t do it. The narrative is that kneeling demonstrates you care about black lives. Refusing to kneel means you don’t.

During last night’s season openers, in both the Yankees-Nationals and Giants-Dodgers games, both entire teams took a knee. Most likely, every other team in baseball will do the same for their openers tonight. I don’t know if they’re planning to do this all year or if they’re just getting it out of the way on Opening Day. It’s clear that the teams are all agreeing in advance that they’ll do it as a team-wide thing, and everyone is expected to participate.

We found out last month, in the case of Drew Brees, what happens to a professional athlete who objects to the kneeling. It’s not pretty. Resistance is futile. And you will be assimilated.

Because of the limits of my athletic prowess (not to mention being over 50), I am in no danger of appearing on a major league roster. But if I was, I would have no choice but to hold out and refuse to kneel.

Here’s why: The kneeling started not as a kneel-down, but with Colin Kaepernick actually sitting on the bench while his 49ers teammates stood for the anthem. Those who say it is not about the flag and not about the troops are correct. It is not. But the premise behind Kaepernick’s protest is still wrong, and slanderous to a lot of people.

Kaepernick said he could not stand for the flag of a country that allows police brutality to be perpetrated on minorities. The statement implies that the country, as a whole, as a matter of policy, has no problem with police officers brutally beating people who have done nothing wrong just because they are black.

That is a complete lie.

The country, as a whole, as a matter of policy, has a massive problem with police officers doing this. That is why Derek Chauvin is charged with murder. It is why Walter Budzyn and Larry Nevers served nearly a decade in prison. It is why Officer Darren Wilson’s career is over, even though he did not really do what he was accused of doing to Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

There are situations in which justice moves too slowly, like the one that took the life of Breonna Taylor – just as there are situations in which criminals who are not police officers don’t receive the punishments they deserve. This is not because we approve of the crimes. It is because we have built into our system of justice due process for the accused, and that sometimes prevents the desired outcomes from being as swift or as severe as we might like.

Police officers who break the law in the course of their duties are not the only criminals who benefit from these protections. It is dishonest in the extreme for Colin Kaepernick to pretend they are.

Kaepernick’s anthem-kneeling was much more than a plea on behalf of innocent black victims of police violence. It was a much broader indictment of all police, and of the United States in general. Kaepernick has also touted the brutal communist ideology of Che Guevera. He has objected to shoes that contained an American flag. He has called the Fourth of July a celebration of white supremacy.

I realize that, in the public’s mind, the kneeling may have morphed into nothing more than a statement that black lives matter. But there are many ways to make and affirm that statement that do not affirm Colin Kaepernick’s absurd ideological agenda.

Kneeling for the anthem amounts to a cultural vindication of Kaepernick’s entire proposition. He does not deserve that vindication. He accused an entire country of being an accessory to a crime, simply because the crime sometimes occurs in the country. That is like saying you will not kneel for the anthem because the country “allows” drug trafficking, or child pornography, or carjacking.

We don’t allow any of those things. They happen because they are difficult to stop, but that’s not the same thing as accepting them and having no problem with them going on. That is not our position, nor is it our position when it comes to wanton police brutality. It wasn’t before George Floyd, and it isn’t now.

Kneeling for the anthem affirms every baseless claim Kaepernick made about police officers in particular, and about the country in general. By his logic, no one should ever express respect for the country because there will always be things going on that represent injustice. Many of them, by the way, are perpetrated by the government. The FBI targets innocent people for political purposes. Courts try to force people to participate in events that violate their conscience. If everyone who had a problem with these things (and everyone should) refused to stand, we might as well rip down all flags and stop playing the anthem entirely.

That is the logical conclusion of the thinking that informed Colin Kaepernick’s protest. It is the end of all patriotism, because in the Kaepernick world, all love of country is conditioned on the country taking the exact form Colin Kaepernick wants it to take.

Forcing every player in sports to now replicate this protest as a matter of conformity renders all expressions concerning the country – both positive and negative – meaningless. The only good news here is that, by corporatizing and sanitizing the kneeling, we remove the radical authenticity its originators would probably prefer to see maintained.

Most of the players getting along by going along with the kneeling probably have not thought this through in the manner I just laid out. But that is the agenda behind the gesture they have agreed to participate in. I wonder if there are any players in any sport who are clear-headed enough – and independent-minded enough – to dissent.

If so, pray for them. They’re going to need it.