Has anyone thought through the implications of closing schools?

I know our governor is not the only one who has done this, so feel free to substitute your own names and your own situation in your state.

Here in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last night that all K-12 schools in the state will be closed for the next three weeks. No one knows for sure where things will stand with the coronavirus at that time, so it’s impossible to be certain schools will re-open when the three weeks are up.

The logic behind this is obvious: Try to prevent the spread of the disease by limiting situations in which large number of people congregate and thus can infect each other. You can’t stop all human interactions, but the thinking is that the math works in your favor if you limit assemblies of very large groups.

So presumably this means no one will be exposed to the virus at school. Clearly that’s a good thing.

But there are plenty of other dominoes that will fall because of this. For starters, parents are suddenly facing the equivalent of three weeks’ worth of snow days. If you’ve ever been a parent having to deal with a snow day, you know what it means. It’s a lot of scrambling, and in households where both parents work, it often means a decision about which parent will have to stay home and miss work. That’s what happens when it’s a day or two.

TRENDING: CNN’s Acosta: Trump pointing out that the coronavirus started in a foreign country is pretty darn xenophobic

When it’s 15 work days in a row? Who knows how people will handle that? Some people can work at home because of the nature of their job – although if you’ve ever tried working at home when kids are around, you know you are absolutely not 100 percent productive. By 10 a.m. you’re begging for a chance to go to the office.

There is no getting around the fact that there will be a lot of absenteeism at American companies for the next three weeks, since I don’t imagine daycare is an option for very many people. (And if daycares are open, they cost a significant percentage of what you get paid in a day.)

With so many people missing work, you know what’s going to take a significant hit? Productivity. Guess what the U.S. economy is based on: Productivity. The greatest economic impact from the virus is going to come from the fact that we’re not producing what we normally do, because people can’t get to work to do it, and many facilities in which people do it are not operating.

The strong economy of the past year has largely been fueled by consumer spending. You’d like to think that will continue. But people can’t spend if stores aren’t open, and there’s nothing to buy if nothing’s being made because no one can go to work because their kids are home from school.

Should schools close because of the coronavirus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 26% (17 Votes) 74% (49 Votes)

(By the way, before you start with this: No, I do not like the idea of government schools being people’s babysitters. I don’t like the idea of traditional schools at all, which is a whole other discussion. But that is the system we have now, and suddenly disrupting it is going to wreak all the havoc we’re discussing here – and there’s no ideological argument that can change that.)

Also, a friend who is a teacher made this observation: If parents can’t stay home with the kids, where might they send them? How about to grandparents? Great idea, right? But the kids are in the lowest-risk age group, although they might be carriers. The grandparents are in the highest-risk group, and you’re sending a bunch of kids over to their house who might be carrying the virus.

Great plan.

Oh, I don’t know if you realize this, but for a lot of low-income kids, the only good meal they’ll get all day long is the subsidized or free one they get at school. What do you do about that?

The coronavirus is a novel strain for which people have not yet built up antibodies. We need to take it seriously and it’s surely going to require some adjustment to our normal way of doing things until we can figure out how to get it under control. That said, are the biggest and most sweeping measures really the most effective ones, especially when you consider the economic impact and the unintended consequences?

RELATED: In e-mail to customers, Starbucks CEO says 90 percent of China stores have re-opened as infections decline

Have governors who are ordering schools closed really thought through the implications of everything they’re doing? Or are they just doing it because they want to be able to say they took “bold measures” or whatever?

It’s easy to say we can do without sports for awhile, or concerts, or parades. It’s easy to say “you can’t be too careful.” But that’s not true. You can. You can panic and shut everything down, and destroy productivity, and then you can be left wondering why the basic needs of society aren’t being met.

I’m concerned that’s what’s happening, because short-sighted politicians and a hysteria-stoking media are driving everything, with corporate executives following their lead out of fear.

It wouldn’t hurt to hear something bold and thoughtful from our president on this. Something more comprehensive than banning travel to Europe or telling everyone to wash their hands. But I’m not sure he actually knows what to say.

Come to think of it, I’m not sure anyone does.