AOC on Biden accusations: 'It certainly seems as though something has happened'

Once upon a time, the Democratic Party couldn’t go 24 hours without a dose of vitamins A, O and C. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was everywhere. She was a staple of newscasts, morning shows and protests in Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Then, suddenly, she seemed to disappear. Oh sure, you’d still see her every so often, but her media presence was far less than what it had been. One assumes that’s because she dared endorse Bernie Sanders – the official thorn in the side of establishment Democrats everywhere.

Bernie may control the hearts and minds of young leftists, but the party can’t stand him. He’s useful as a primary opponent. He’s a good prop when you need to pretend there’s genuine intra-party debate. But make no mistake. He is not, in any way shape or form, one of “them.” Once he sells out and offers his inevitable endorsement, the party no longer has a use for him or his followers.

So it’s easy to see how AOC could have sidelined herself. After all, she’s already considered a problem child by the Pelosi’s of the world. Endorsing an outsider who failed to secure the nomination just cements that perception.

Had the Democrats nominated a viable candidate, we wouldn’t be talking about her. They didn’t do that. Instead, they nominated a walking, talking, embarrassment named Joe Biden. Not only is he a constant gaffe machine who can’t string a sentence together, he’s also facing credible sexual assault allegations.

The official Democrat position is “ignore the accuser.” The faithful are supposed to whistle past the accusations, because “Orange man bad.” However, Bernie supporters aren’t going along with the plan.

That includes AOC, who has defied the official stance by lending at least some support to the charges. As she puts it, “something has happened.”

Pop the corn folks, they’re getting ready to eat their own again.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says an accusation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden is “not clear-cut,” but that it remains of great importance to listen to survivors and allow for proper due process in such cases. Speaking to NPR’s Morning Edition, Ocasio-Cortez said, “There have been investigative journalists that have corroborated certain aspects of her account — that is undeniable — [and] have raised questions about other aspects of her account.” She is concerned, though, that an early rush to take sides could signal hypocrisy from her party and potentially alienate victims of sexual violence. “It certainly seems as though something has happened. I’m not sure,” she said, later adding, “Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that — that it is not clear-cut.”

As always, we need to point out that even this meager level of benefit of the doubt would never be extended to a Republican. If Biden had an “R” after his name, AOC would be demanding he end his campaign. She’d be a fixture on every Sunday show and the media would parrot her remarks 24/7.

As it is, it sounds an awful lot like she’s holding back. Honestly, it feels like – deep down – AOC has decided to believe the accuser. She just can’t admit it publicly, because she knows how the party will react.

Regardless, it’s telling that she went as far as she did.