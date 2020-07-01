AOC: De Blasio's $1 billion NYPD cut is not enough: 'Defunding police means defunding police'

Yesterday we discussed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s idiotic plan to strip $1 billion away from the NYPD. The effort to appease the “defund the police” movement means the city will be abandoning plans to add 1,163 new cadets to the police force this July. Basically, they’re scrapping the police academy’s entire graduating class.

Officers, aware that the city is already in turmoil, insist it will make citizens and officers less safe.

Liberals don’t care. All that matters is pandering to their radical base. In fact, the $1 billion cut is already being attacked – by none other than New York super-socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a statement, she said:

"Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education's budget so the exact same police remain in schools. It does not mean counting overtime cuts as cuts, even as NYPD ignores every attempt by City Council to curb overtime spending and overspends on overtime anyways. If these reports are accurate, then these proposed 'cuts' to the NYPD budget are a disingenuous illusion. This is not a victory. The fight to defund policing continues."

In short, the police have not been “defunded” unless you put a serious crimp in their ability to do their job. Funding cuts which allow the NYPD to maintain efforts to serve and protect are not acceptable. It must be utterly gutted, so the chaos we’ve seen over the last few weeks can become the new normal.

The left, which has embraced its most irrational and unstable elements, is declaring war on American safety.