AOC: Hey, America. You're racist, because your Chinese restaurant reaction to coronavirus is totally racist!

The coronavirus is going to kill us all. We need to stock up on toilet paper and a few weeks worth of food. While we’re at it, we should probably contact G. Gordon Liddy or William Devane and buy gold, too. We should avoid crowds, wash our hands like Lady MacBeth, and reschedule any event involving more than, say, six people.

That’s the word from our slavishly left-wing media. While telling us not to panic, they encourage us to engage in very panicky behavior.

Also, we all need to congregate in Chinese restaurants. Why? Well… because, if we don’t, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez will label us racists.

Yes, really. I know how incredibly stupid that sounds, but it’s true. AOC says ‘racism’ is hurting Chinese eateries.

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are “just straight up” racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

Now, I’ve repeatedly argued that people are overreacting to this. As I said on Twitter this morning:

Friendly reminder: you’re far more likely to die in a car crash on your way to hoard toilet paper at Costco than you are to die of – or even contract – coronavirus. https://t.co/JY4I2hwzMB — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) March 11, 2020

That half-joke aside, if you choose not to go out, I get it. The disease is real, and you’ve decided to take it seriously. This is what the governement has been telling you to do, and you’re doing it.

If you’re older, or you have a compromised immune system, that’s the prudent course of action. Take care of yourself, and things will blow over. You’re doing the right thing.

Normal human beings, meaning people unlike AOC, are aware that you’re NOT doing it because you’ve suddenly discovered a latent hatred of Asians.

Airlines are complaining that they’re flying at half-occupancy. MLB and March Madness are considering playing to empty stadiums. Is that racist? Obviously not. That’s ‘being cautious,’ and it’s completely appropriate.

All we can be sure of is that you’re avoiding General Tso’s Chicken because you’ve decided to hate Chinese people.

That makes perfect sense. Thanks, AOC.