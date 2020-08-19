SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

AOC loses it after media interprets her nomination of Bernie as a non-endorsement of Biden

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 19, 2020 at 7:32am
P Share Print

I’m not big on defending the media, and I won’t offer much on their behalf here.

Political conventions can get caught up in arcane rules, and sometimes it’s really hard to understand what’s going on if you’re just watching it with the naked eye. Apparently one of the rules of the Democratic National Convention is that any candidate for president who won 300 delegates or more needs to have their name put in for nomination.

Bernie Sanders got more than 300 delegates – not nearly enough to win the nomination, but enough to have his name put in. So he unsurprisingly asked his socialist fellow traveler Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to give one of his nominating speeches, and she did.

If you know the rules really well, you’ll recognize that this is a mere formality. But one could be forgiven for listening to AOC making a speech nominating Bernie, and coming to the conclusion that it’s Bernie she wants – and not Joe Biden. One media outlet that came to that conclusion was NBC, which issued a late-night tweet saying it sure sounded to them like AOC wasn’t backing Biden:

TRENDING: New Trump ad: Boy, it sure looks like Joe Biden is losing his mental faculties

I don’t know if this really upset AOC or if she started hearing about it, but either way, she lost it and started making demands of Democrat servant outlet NBC:

Do the media work for the Democratic Party?

Now AOC does have a point in finding fault with NBC’s coverage. Whoever wrote the tweet clearly didn’t understand the purpose of the nominating speech, and went for the most sensationalized take possible – as if this short speech represented some sort of turmoil at the convention.

But what I find far more interesting is the way AOC used the language of authority in addressing NBC News, demanding to know “how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for?”

She addresses NBC as if NBC’s job is to cater to the needs of the Democratic Party, and it’s not for no reason that AOC believes that. The Democrats routinely count on the mainstream media to push their narratives, embrace their language and reinforce their presumptions about everything. In the mind of those at the DNC, the job of the news media is to offer the nation a celebratory recounting of these triumphant heroes, who are preparing to take back the nation from the Bad Orange Man.

Democrats expect the media to cover their convention like you’d see the Oscars covered by Entertainment Tonight. By contrast, they expect the media to cover the Republican convention the way Detroit sportswriters would cover a Lions game. Usually, the media play ball on both fronts.

So when AOC makes her demands known to NBC, she has every reason to expect NBC will quickly comply. And NBC did.

RELATED: Just so you know: Biden let Bernie and his allies write the Democrats' 2020 platform

Now try to imagine a scenario in which someone at the Republican convention appears to “not endorse Trump” and the media runs with that take. Do you think that a shrieking demand from a freshman member of Congress would bring about any change in the coverage? Of course it wouldn’t. The media exist to serve the Democratic Party, and when they fall down on the job, they can expect to be called on the carpet quickly.

They know who they work for.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







AOC loses it after media interprets her nomination of Bernie as a non-endorsement of Biden
Goodyear 'zero tolerance' policy: BLM, gay rights acceptable; Blue Lives Matter and MAGA forbidden
New Trump ad: Boy, it sure looks like Joe Biden is losing his mental faculties
Just so you know: Biden let Bernie and his allies write the Democrats' 2020 platform
Devastating ad from Republican candidate Kim Klacik: Walk with me to see Democrat policies at work in Baltimore
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×