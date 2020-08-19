AOC loses it after media interprets her nomination of Bernie as a non-endorsement of Biden

I’m not big on defending the media, and I won’t offer much on their behalf here.

Political conventions can get caught up in arcane rules, and sometimes it’s really hard to understand what’s going on if you’re just watching it with the naked eye. Apparently one of the rules of the Democratic National Convention is that any candidate for president who won 300 delegates or more needs to have their name put in for nomination.

Bernie Sanders got more than 300 delegates – not nearly enough to win the nomination, but enough to have his name put in. So he unsurprisingly asked his socialist fellow traveler Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to give one of his nominating speeches, and she did.

If you know the rules really well, you’ll recognize that this is a mere formality. But one could be forgiven for listening to AOC making a speech nominating Bernie, and coming to the conclusion that it’s Bernie she wants – and not Joe Biden. One media outlet that came to that conclusion was NBC, which issued a late-night tweet saying it sure sounded to them like AOC wasn’t backing Biden:

now the misleading headline gets picked up by the partisan FB pipeline. pic.twitter.com/Qx49vBw0Yk — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 19, 2020

I don’t know if this really upset AOC or if she started hearing about it, but either way, she lost it and started making demands of Democrat servant outlet NBC:

So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it. https://t.co/zf6Wqiotvv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Now AOC does have a point in finding fault with NBC’s coverage. Whoever wrote the tweet clearly didn’t understand the purpose of the nominating speech, and went for the most sensationalized take possible – as if this short speech represented some sort of turmoil at the convention.

But what I find far more interesting is the way AOC used the language of authority in addressing NBC News, demanding to know “how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for?”

She addresses NBC as if NBC’s job is to cater to the needs of the Democratic Party, and it’s not for no reason that AOC believes that. The Democrats routinely count on the mainstream media to push their narratives, embrace their language and reinforce their presumptions about everything. In the mind of those at the DNC, the job of the news media is to offer the nation a celebratory recounting of these triumphant heroes, who are preparing to take back the nation from the Bad Orange Man.

Democrats expect the media to cover their convention like you’d see the Oscars covered by Entertainment Tonight. By contrast, they expect the media to cover the Republican convention the way Detroit sportswriters would cover a Lions game. Usually, the media play ball on both fronts.

So when AOC makes her demands known to NBC, she has every reason to expect NBC will quickly comply. And NBC did.

Now try to imagine a scenario in which someone at the Republican convention appears to “not endorse Trump” and the media runs with that take. Do you think that a shrieking demand from a freshman member of Congress would bring about any change in the coverage? Of course it wouldn’t. The media exist to serve the Democratic Party, and when they fall down on the job, they can expect to be called on the carpet quickly.

They know who they work for.