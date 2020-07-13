AOC: New Yorkers are only shooting each other to get food and pay rent

With her dominating primary win last month, AOC solidified her place as the face of America’s socialist movement. She is now the de facto leader of her party. The powers that be within the DNC either agree with her or fear her, and those who might want to legitimately disagree with her refuse to speak up for fear of enraging the cancel culture mob.

Since she (on rare occasion) represents New Yorkers, you might be wondering what she thinks about the surge in crime that is plaguing New York City. You will probably not be surprised to learn that she is sympathizing with the criminals. Over the weekend, she offered an absolutely idiotic excuse for the skyrocketing number of assaults, shootings, murders and robberies in the big apple.

“Do we think this has to do with the fact that there’s record unemployment in the United States right now? The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the Great Recession? Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out, and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money, so they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night. Maybe it’s the fact that unemployment provisions haven’t been given to everyone. Maybe it’s the fact that some people still haven’t gotten their stimulus checks yet.”

Or, y’know, maybe it’s because AOC and her Marxist pals are stirring up an unprecedented amount of racial unrest, encouraging rioting, looting and crime, while simultaneously demanding our most dangerous cities disassemble their police departments.

That seems like something it could be.

Just maybe.