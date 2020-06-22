AOC pretty pleased with herself for encouraging teenagers to fake-order all the tickets to Trump's Tulsa rally

I guess this is what politics in America has now come to: If you can use social media apps to sabotage a political rally by encouraging opponents of the candidate to gobble up all the tickets – leaving none for supporters – you can create the image of a half-empty arena, thus giving the media their desired headline that the rally was a dud.

It’s not that supporters wouldn’t have liked to show up. It’s that they couldn’t, because there were no tickets, since troublemakers on TikTok absconded with them having no intention of attending. The whole point was to artificially create empty seats. And a member of Congress openly encouraged the whole thing. I bet you can guess which one:

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

Apparently AOC thinks this is some sort of massive triumph, and perhaps to those who live to mock others on social media, it is. Getting owned on Twitter is about the worst thing that can happen in the eyes of those who spend their time doing whatever Twitter does.

And to be sure, most of the mainstream media dutifully reported it as a massive embarrassment to Trump while not bothering to report why the people who wanted to get in couldn’t. That’s winning the news cycle, although it in no way suggests what AOC and her fellow travelers want it to suggest – that no one wants to go see the president. It just means they found a clever way of preventing people from being able to do so.

By the way, it wasn’t only AOC and her followers. Trump-hating “Republican” strategist Steve Schmidt, who was John McCain’s disastrous campaign manager in 2008, bragged that his daughter and a bunch of her friends took part in this as well. He’s not one of MSNBC’s favorite Republicans for nothing, folks.

I’m trying to imagine how the media would have played this if a bunch of right-wingers had sabotaged an Obama rally in this way. OK. I’ve successfully imagined it. It wasn’t hard.

Also, it won’t be necessary to imagine it for long. If and when Joe Biden starts having rallies outside his basement, you can bet there will be retaliation by Trump supporters, and at that point we will discover the media are suddenly troubled by the hijinks.

What do you do about this if you’re running one of the presidential campaigns and you are planning these rallies? One solution would be to stop requiring tickets, although the reason they do that is to make sure actual supporters have the opportunity to attend. It’s also to avoid situations in which many more people are trying to get in than the venue can actually accommodate. That’s why the tickets are free but you still have to obtain one.

Another possible solution is to charge some nominal fee to attend – maybe $10. That wouldn’t break the bank of too many supporters, but it would discourage a lot of people from ordering tickets just for the purpose of creating mischief. Some would be invested enough to spend the money, but I’m guessing a fair number wouldn’t.

Another idea is to require people who want to attend to pick up tickets from the local campaign headquarters or party office. That would prevent teenagers in New York or Seattle from sabotaging a rally in Tulsa, although it would also require the campaign to print tickets and put someone in charge of distributing them. And there’d be nothing to stop troublemakers from showing up at Trump campaign headquarters and grabbing all the tickets, although you’d at least limit it to people who are in the area or are willing to travel there.

Personally, I’d like to see both sides be allowed to have their rallies without having to deal with mischief on the part of opponents. I hope conservatives don’t retaliate and do this to Biden because I don’t like the idea that merely having a rally becomes something your opponents make impossible for you.

It would also help if the media were honest enough to tell people that this is the reason Trump’s rally wasn’t full. But counting on the media to be honest will get you nowhere. At least now you know why this happened.