Apparently we're not bombing the bejeezus out of Iran; so what price did they pay?

Iran-backed militias under the command of Qassem Soleimani kill an American contractor. We respond. Then these same militias storm our embassy in Baghdad. We kill Soleimani with a drone strike.

Then President Trump warns Iran that if they try anything further, we’ve got 52 targets picked out and we’ll not spare our bombs and missiles. Iran launches missiles against our bases in Iraq. There are no casualties – and that is very good news – but it’s still an act of war.

The next morning, President Trump announces “it appears Iran is standing down.”

What does that mean? That for all we know they’re not going to attack any more U.S. targets? How do we know that? Did we ask them? Did they tell us?

What is clear, though, is that Trump really doesn’t want to take this any further. Not that he should. No one wants war if it can possibly be avoided, and every American should be glad to have a president who prefers not to escalate a military conflict. (Especially since so many people were sure Trump was actually seeking war with Iran.)

Trump announced that he will soon implement much more severe economic sanctions than were already in place. And if he follows through on that, and the sanctions are effective, it could absolutely cripple Iran’s ability to govern itself and to wreak havoc in the region. If this helps accelerate the end of this regime, no one will be happier than I will.

But it’s worth asking: What price did Iran really pay for this entire sequence of events? Sure, they lost Soleimani, and there’s no overstating his strategic importance to the regime. But was any of Iran’s ability to wage war taken out? Is the regime any weaker today than it was yesterday? Did Iran lose any people (other than Soleimani)? Any infrastructure? Is Iran any less capable of using its proxies throughout the region to perpetrate terrorist attacks?

Was any issue settled? Any problem solved? Did anything happen to make the mullahs think: “We’d better not do any more of that”?

I don’t see how. And that’s my problem with just declaring that Iran is standing down and calling it good. Iran is still trying to develop nuclear weapons. Iran is still arming Hezbollah. Iran is still meddling in Iraq and Syria. Iran is still exporting nuclear technology to North Korean. Iran is still threatening to wipe Israel off the map.

The further economic sanctions are the only thing here that have the potential to change the status quo to Iran’s detriment, and we don’t even know yet what the new sanctions will be, how they will work or whose cooperation will be necessary to make them effective.

What I do know is this: Iran’s regime is a murderous, criminal enterprise masquerading as a government. It survives by force and intimidation. And last week, Iran tussled with the United States and came out of it not too much the worse for wear. The Quds Force takes a hit with the loss of its leader, and I don’t think it will be that easy to just plug in someone new. But the Quds Force will get a new leader and it will keep doing what it does.

No one in the region is any more safe from Iran than it was yesterday.

Everyone is relieved that we’re not going into a full-scale war with Iran, and President Trump clearly was hoping for that outcome. That’s why he gave Iran the “standing down” benefit of the doubt.

I don’t see anything in Iran’s history or track record that suggests they deserved that benefit of the doubt, and I don’t see anything about their mindset that suggests they’re done wreaking havoc now.

When a hostile nation attacks you, it’s essential that you make them pay a price such that they think to themselves, “We’d be smart to never do that again.”

Did we do that to Iran here? I don’t see how.