SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Appellate court rules in favor of Michael Flynn, orders end to prosecution

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published June 24, 2020 at 9:20am
Print

Anyone who’s been honestly following this case from the beginning knew – or at least hoped – that we would end up here eventually. The case against General Michael Flynn was always sketchy and became more so as time went on. The more we learned, the more it was obvious that the whole thing had been a shady set-up designed to support left-wing efforts to overturn an election.

Now, it’s finally come to its inevitable conclusion.

In a 2-1 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to end the Flynn prosecution.

Via the New York Times:

A divided federal appeals court panel ordered an immediate end on Wednesday to the case against Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser — delivering a major victory to Mr. Flynn and to the Justice Department, which had sought to drop the case.

TRENDING: Baseball returns for 60-game season: Spring training resumes July 1, Opening Day will be July 24

In the ruling, two of three judges on a panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the trial judge overseeing the matter, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, to immediately dismiss the case without further review. The third judge accused his colleagues of “grievously” overstepping their powers, and the full appeals court has the option of reviewing the matter.

The White House weighed in via Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter feed:

And, as always, the president was not shy about offering his opinion:

This is great news for the General, and sets up an interesting question.  Michael Flynn’s unjust prosecution cost him everything. One would assume that he’d like a little payback. One would also assume that he’s privy to an awful lot of information that his enemies would like to keep under wraps.  So what does he know, and will he go scorched-Earth on the whole Russiagate fiasco?

 

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Appellate court rules in favor of Michael Flynn, orders end to prosecution
Oregon: County orders citizens to wear face masks, but only if you're white
Schumer vows to derail GOP police reform bill because Democrats don't really want to solve anything
Bernie-bro Shaun King: Statues and stained glass windows of white Jesus are gross white supremacy
Guess what happened after NYC disbanded the NYPD plain-clothes anti crime unit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×