Appellate court rules in favor of Michael Flynn, orders end to prosecution

Anyone who’s been honestly following this case from the beginning knew – or at least hoped – that we would end up here eventually. The case against General Michael Flynn was always sketchy and became more so as time went on. The more we learned, the more it was obvious that the whole thing had been a shady set-up designed to support left-wing efforts to overturn an election.

Now, it’s finally come to its inevitable conclusion.

In a 2-1 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to end the Flynn prosecution.

Via the New York Times:

A divided federal appeals court panel ordered an immediate end on Wednesday to the case against Michael T. Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser — delivering a major victory to Mr. Flynn and to the Justice Department, which had sought to drop the case. In the ruling, two of three judges on a panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the trial judge overseeing the matter, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, to immediately dismiss the case without further review. The third judge accused his colleagues of "grievously" overstepping their powers, and the full appeals court has the option of reviewing the matter.

The White House weighed in via Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter feed:

Today’s decision by an appeals court to dismiss the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is a VICTORY for justice and truth. All Americans are entitled to equal justice under the law and due process. No American should ever be unjustly targeted by their government. FLYNN 🇺🇸 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 24, 2020

And, as always, the president was not shy about offering his opinion:

Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

This is great news for the General, and sets up an interesting question. Michael Flynn’s unjust prosecution cost him everything. One would assume that he’d like a little payback. One would also assume that he’s privy to an awful lot of information that his enemies would like to keep under wraps. So what does he know, and will he go scorched-Earth on the whole Russiagate fiasco?