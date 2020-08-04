Appreciating the moment Herman Cain first burst forth into the nation's consciousness

Bill Clinton was the master of the town hall meeting. It was a huge part of his political brand, and it fit his political skills.

Clinton could walk among the people, engage with them on issues, express his empathy and show everybody that he knew his stuff, and that he cared.

It was one of the reasons he won the 1992 election. Clinton was completely in his element in a setting like this. When one of the debates was conducted in a town hall format, traditional old George Bush looked like he wished he could be anywhere but where he was. Meanwhile, Clinton engaged in lively give-and-take with the participants and showed his mastery of the format.

So it was a no-brainer that, when Clinton allowed Hillary to devise a plan that would have utterly ruined health care in America, the strategy to sell it to the country was for Clinton to conduct a series of town halls. If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bulls***. Clinton was pretty good at both. He had no reason to fear appearing before the nation in this format.

But he wasn’t anticipating Herman Cain.

TRENDING: Let's clear up this 'Herman was a COVID denier' nonsense

At the time, Herman was the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza. He appeared to be just the sort of guy Clinton’s handlers would hand-pick to take part in an event like this. He was a minority. He was a business owner. He was the kind of guy whose support they would figure they could easily get. Maybe they assumed that, because he was black, he would be a Democrat.

The truth is that, in 1994, Herman was neither a Democrat nor a Republican. He was a businessman. He wanted to make a profit and cover his payroll. He didn’t look at HillaryCare as red or blue, right or left. He looked at it as: Does this make any sense?

And he assessed that issue by applying his knowledge of small business finance, a subject on which Bill Clinton was woefully uninformed. When the people in the Omaha studio called on the CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, the president surely did not expect to spend the next eight minutes going back and forth with him.

He learned fast that you don’t roll Herman Cain:

Did Herman own Bill Clinton? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Herman is well prepared. He knew the numbers. He had talked to other business owners. He had done a thorough analysis of the proposal and how it would impact his business.

Clinton asked good questions too, by the way. He asked about percentage of payroll to cover the cost of insurance. He asked about how much it would add to the overall cost of doing business.

But Herman knew the answers. And Herman was able to knock down faulty assumptions Clinton made about how small business worked. Clinton figured it would be easy to raise the price of the pizza as long as all his competitors had to do the same thing. But Clinton had miscalculated the impact of his health care proposal on small business, and he wrongly assumed that large pizza businesses and small pizza businesses would be in the same competitive position as it related to the raising of prices.

After this encounter with Bill Clinton, people started to notice Herman. One such person was Jack Kemp, who reached out to Herman and talked with him extensively about business and economics. Two years later, Kemp would be Bob Dole’s running mate. And while the Dole/Kemp ticket didn’t win, Herman’s connection to Kemp helped his profile and influence grow.

RELATED: Yes, Herman faced racial discrimination in business . . . and he refused to let it stop him

I watched this event live from the cheap and sparse apartment where I was living at the time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. I was riveted. This Herman Cain guy was knowledgeable, bold and serious. He had no fear and he wasn’t going to take a back seat to anyone.

I didn’t actually have an personal contact with him until 12 years later – in 2006 – when I was just launching the North Star Writers Group syndicate and I was looking for writers to sign as columnists. I couldn’t believe I had the opportunity to sign Herman Cain – the guy who had schooled Bill Clinton on national TV – but there it was.

Funny thing is, in the 15 years I worked with Herman, I don’t recall discussing this with him very many times. He wasn’t the type to look back too much, and we had plenty of more current issues to discuss. He wasn’t the type to sit there and reminisce about moments of glory. He was more interested in looking forward and getting things done.

But if I hadn’t been watching that night in 1994, I might have never been interested in signing Herman Cain. And that would have been a shame, because he was one of the most important figures in my life, and certainly in my career.

By the way, I will always believe that Herman’s performance that night helped put the nails in the coffin of HillaryCare. Senate Republicans filibustered it to death, and there wasn’t enough public support for it to apply the necessary pressure to end that filibuster. The public didn’t like HillaryCare. They thought it was a bad idea.

And it was. Herman helped the country understand that. Herman did a lot of things to serve this country, but this was the one that catapulted him into the public’s minds. Needless to say, he took full advantage, and we’re all better off for his having done so.