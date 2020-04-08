Ascendant Wall Street seems to think the pandemic has plateaued

Normally we don’t run columns on Wall Street’s reaction to anything, since the traders there are notoriously jittery. That whole thing they tell investors about staying in for the long haul and not having panicky reactions to the news of the moment? Somehow it seems the people on Wall Street never heard that.

So trying to glean any real understanding from the ups and downs of Wall Street is a fool’s errand. Even so, I find it intriguing that the traders seem buoyed by some preliminary numbers suggesting we might be getting close to that flattening of the curve everybody’s been waiting for. Wall Street’s been a hot mess ever since this thing started, and for the most part the knee-jerk reactions have been in a negative direction.

What we saw on Tuesday suggests early indications of a plateau are seen as credible among investors, and that could portend very good news:

Wall Street rose on Tuesday on tentative early signs that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots may be plateauing, with New York’s governor saying social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus were working.

The S&P 500 was poised for its biggest two-day gain in nearly two weeks, adding to a 7% jump on Monday, after health officials said the pandemic may kill fewer Americans than indicated in recent projections. Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York, the epicenter of the virus in the United States, was nearing a plateau in the number of patients hospitalized.

Energy, materials and financials were the best performing sectors, with an aggressive round of U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus in the past month helping to boost risk appetite.

Don’t get the impression that this is bringing us back to a permanent bull market. When the first-quarter GDP numbers come out, it’s going to be a bloodbath. The same thing is going to happen when you start seeing corporate earning reports for March. Wall Street is going to go into a meltdown like few we’ve seen in recent times, although it will bounce back pretty dramatically when the coronavirus is clearly in retreat.

For what it’s worth, I haven’t sold anything and I’m not going to. I want my whole portfolio intact when this thing comes roaring back, as it will.

But what’s really noteworthy here is that reactions to the apparent slowdown of new cases and hospitalizations in New York is getting the attention of traders. Now maybe they’re just starved for some good news, which would be understandable considering what everyone has been through in recent weeks.

Even so, it took four days of encouraging numbers out of New York to get Wall Street on board, and it helps that we didn’t see a new spike in cases when Monday came around and the slowdown couldn’t be explained away by the weekend.

But there was one troubling sign on Monday, although it might just be a lagging indicator. New York had 731 deaths on Monday, which is the highest increase it’s had in a single day since the crisis started. That is not incompatible, however, with a slowdown in the overall pandemic. New cases and hospitalizations are going to be the first things to slow down, and they continued to recede on Monday even as the number of new deaths rose. That’s because the deaths were people who were sick a week or two ago. If we’ve really hit a slowdown, that will be reflected in a declining number of new deaths in the next five or six days in all likelihood.

We’re surely not out of this yet, but at least now we’re seeing some signs that the trends are moving in a better direction. Before the last few days we didn’t have that.

I don’t usually put much stock in the wisdom of Wall Street traders to correctly read world events. Today I really want to.