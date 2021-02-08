Asian-Americans Blast Biden's 'Pandering' Order on COVID Language, Demand Real Policies

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that was supposed to help combat racism against Asian-Americans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, signed on Jan. 26, included mostly vague statements and directives such as telling the Department of Justice to make “more concerted efforts to address hate crimes and harassment against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders,” according to HuffPost.

In other words, the order is designed to pander to the leftist base without accomplishing anything of real value.

Meanwhile, some Asian-American activists are saying Biden is ignoring issues that affect them in America.

Isaac Yi of the Young Asian Pacific American Leaders group expressed his concern to The Washington Free Beacon.

TRENDING: Flashback: Biden Department of Justice Nominee Has Troubling Past with Anti-Semitism

“To be quite frank, I think this is the least of our worries,” he said. “I think the executive order was just a form of pandering to the Asian-American community.”

The Free Beacon also reported that Asian-American activists are afraid the Biden administration might undo some policies that the Trump administration put in place to combat institutional racism.

Inside Higher Ed reported last March that the Trump administration would support an appeal against a decision that Harvard University’s admissions process was legal.

The lawsuit against Harvard has argued that in the name of affirmative action, the school has turned away some Asian-American students so that students of other races could get in despite being less qualified.

Do you think this was a form of pandering? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“The evidence also showed that Harvard’s process has repeatedly penalized one particular racial group: Asian-Americans,” the lawsuit said, according to Higher Ed.

“Indeed, Harvard concedes that eliminating consideration of race would increase Asian-American admissions while decreasing those of Harvard’s favored racial groups.”

Despite this fairly clear evidence of racism, the Free Beacon reported that the Biden administration is likely to support Harvard in its use of affirmative action.

Kenny Xu, author of a new book titled “An Inconvenient Minority,” said he is starting to worry that Biden might not provide much more than lip service aimed at progressives.

“Action speaks louder than words,” Xu said.

RELATED: Betrayed by Biden: Oil and Gas Workers Slam Biden for Killing Keystone Pipeline

“Obviously minorities do face racism in the United States, for sure. But a lot of Asian-Americans are looking at the order and saying, ‘Are you actually going to have policies that will allow Asian-Americans to be treated equally in employment and affirmative action?'”

The answer to that question probably is “no.” Biden has shown support for affirmative action throughout his career, despite its discriminatory tendencies against certain groups.

Xu and other activists finally are starting to realize what conservatives have known for a long time — leftists simultaneously argue against racist language but support policies promoting institutional racism.

For years, liberal activists have pushed the idea of equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity. The only way to achieve such equal outcome is for the government to actively alter results, which often means discriminating against certain races in favor of others.

Instead of spending their time trying to end such horribly offensive phrases as “China virus,” the Biden administration should focus on the real polices that result in the mistreatment of Asian-Americans.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.